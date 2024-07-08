Katherine Times
Baruwei wins tourism award

July 8 2024 - 3:00pm
Nitmiluk National Park's Baruwei Lookout. Picture supplied.
Nitmiluk National Park's Baruwei Lookout has been named as one of the winners of this year's SA and NT Landscape Architecture Awards.

