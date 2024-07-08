Baruwei wins tourism award

Nitmiluk National Park's Baruwei Lookout has been named as one of the winners of this year's SA and NT Landscape Architecture Awards.
The lookout concept by Clouston Associates took out the Tourism Award of Excellence as well as the Regional Achievement Award.
Another NT winner, the Jabiru Lakeside Precinct Masterplan by Enlocus, Common and Stafford Strategy, topped the Landscape Architecture category.
It also received the Award of Excellence in the Cultural Heritage category and a Regional Achievement Award.
The jury said its design skilfully articulated "the spatial and urban infrastructure necessary to pivot the town away from its previous mining economy".
"It was conceived through close culturally sensitive collaboration and consultation with the Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation and the Mirarr people, the Traditional Owners of the subject land, to ensure the project's vision is respectful to their long-term aspirations and values."
All state award winners progress to the National Landscape Architecture Awards to be held in October this year.
