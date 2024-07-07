Phelan enters election race

With the Territory election just over a month away, a new candidate has entered the stage.
Vet and environmentalist Dr Sam Phelan announced she would put up her hand in a bid to give voters a new option.
"I don't see the two-party political system serving Territorians well," she said.
"The rise in violence across town is fracturing our community. Good people are leaving, services are overwhelmed, businesses are closing. Locally driven answers will be far more sustainable than one-size-fits-all bureaucratic solutions."
Mrs Phelan said she believed a strong independent voice would create Katherine-focussed answers to "the problems we face, answers not bound to party politics".
"I believe those answers lie within, not outside our community and I want to hear visions for Katherine from the whole community.
"It's time we talk about the big issues affecting our home with a voice that unites to find answers, rather than divides."
The mother-of-three said she was "keen to listen carefully to all affected", and "research well to find both short- and long-term answers that will unite rather than further divide our community".
The vet said the "develop at all costs" approach to the Big Rivers Region, which she said is "often driven by lobbyists and political donations", had also been a catalyst for her to stand as an independent.
"I hope to be part of a growing group of community independents that will hold the government to account as we build stronger, more resilient and sustainable communities."
Mrs Phelan, who came to the Territory 30 years ago, said loved the NT's wide-open spaces, the raw nature and real people.
"I ran my own vet business servicing the remote Katherine Region, married a Tennant Creek fella, and we raised our three beautiful daughters in Darwin, moving to Katherine full- time eight years ago," she said.
"I love this generous and caring community. My girls have gone through school here, and I want them, and everyone else's kids, to have great futures."
She said her "decades of knowledge" related to science, business management, effective community engagement, and program development had given her skills that she will be using to listen to local knowledge and "create change that is tried and true".
"We need immediate fixes, but also pathways for the strategic, safe, and sustainable development of our town and region.
"I hope (voters will) join me, have (their) voice heard, and help build a stronger and safer Katherine for today and future generations."
