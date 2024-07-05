Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Katherinite designs Australia's new 50 cent coin

Updated July 6 2024 - 6:56am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia has a new 50 cent piece - designed by Katherine artist Cortney Glass.
Australia has a new 50 cent piece - designed by Katherine artist Cortney Glass.

Australia has a new 50 cent piece - designed by Katherine artist Cortney Glass, the winner of the National NAIDOC Committee's design competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.