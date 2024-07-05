Katherinite designs Australia's new 50 cent coin

Australia has a new 50 cent piece - designed by Katherine artist Cortney Glass, the winner of the National NAIDOC Committee's design competition.
In the lead-up to this year's NAIDOC week, the Australian Mint joined the NAIDOC committee to launch the special coin which celebrates the 50th anniversary of NAIDOC Week.
"This coin is a significant keepsake, commemorating five decades of empowering Indigenous voices and celebrating their contributions to Australia," a Mint spokesperson said.
"It embodies NAIDOC's mission to promote understanding and recognise the achievements of Australia's First Peoples."
Ms Glass, a contemporary digital artist, is a Dagoman, Wardaman, and Gurindji woman from Katherine, who is now living on Gadigal land in Sydney.
Her designs are inspired by her passion for her culture, family and the art form of digital art.
She said it was overwhelming being at the Mint for the production of the coin.
"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the National Indigenous Australians Agency, the NAIDOC committee and the Royal Australian Mint on this significant milestone and project," Ms Glass said.
"As a girl originally from the small country town of Katherine, Northern Territory, being the artist behind a special collectible coin is beyond my wildest dreams.
"This experience is truly an honour, and I am profoundly thankful for it."
The coin was unveiled less than two years after Katherine was named as one of the places featured on a $1 coin.
In the lead up to the 150th anniversary of the first telegraph being sent from Australia, Katherine made it onto the unique coin that depicts the Overland Telegraph Line running through the centre of Australia, from Port Augusta to Darwin.
The new 50 cent commemorative coin was unveiled during a reception at the Adelaide Town Hall.
At the ceremony, Lord Mayor of Adelaide, Dr Jane Lomax-Smith, said NAIDOC Week lets Australians celebrate Indigenous culture, reflect on the past and honour the contributions of First Nations people.
"It's an enormous honour ... hosting the national NAIDOC Awards as well as the unveiling of this commemorative coin," Dr Lomax-Smith said.
Co-chair of the National NAIDOC Committee Dr Lynette Riley, said the committee had worked tirelessly to bring the coin to life and it was a special keepsake of this significant milestone.
"Fifty years of NAIDOC being co-ordinated by an all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Committee is significant in the recognition and empowerment of Indigenous people to control the messages, through the themes we want Australia to focus on and learn about through our directions.
"The coin image selected by Cortney epitomises what NAIDOC is about, through the listing of all the themes from 1972, surrounded by artwork which emphasises culture as our foundation for who we are; and the ongoing struggles in fighting for Indigenous rights and that this is done in solidarity.
"In producing this coin, we wish to celebrate and pay homage to all our people who have worked tirelessly over the past 50 years to ensure NAIDOC is a celebration of our people and our cultures, locally, state-wide, and nationally. Our Elders, who first established NAIDOC, would be very proud of them all," Dr Riley said.
The limited-edition coin is already fetching prices up to $145 online, after it was launched through a ballot system.
It was available to purchase for $20 and sold out.
