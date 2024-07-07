Child killed, 10 injured in crash on NT road

A child has been killed and ten people were injured in a crash on a Northern Territory road.
NT Police said they were investigating the fatal single vehicle crash that happened near Kalkarindji at around 11am on July 7.
Police said a Toyota Prado carrying 11 people crashed on Mardiyardu Road, between Kalkarindji and Lajamanu.
The vehicle was allegedly driven back into Kalkarindji, where it was met by an aeromedical team.
An eight-year-old child was declared deceased a short time later, while the ten other occupants, including the alleged 29-year-old female driver, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Two crimes scenes have since been established, one at the crash site and another at the vehicle.
Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Musgrave said communications from the scene was limited due to the remote location of the crash.
"Major Crash Investigators are currently on site at both scenes," he said.
"This is a complex crash involving alcohol and a large number of unrestrained passengers that has tragically resulted in the death of a young child.
"Local police are providing support to the families and local communities effected and urge anyone with information to contact 131 444 or to visit your local station."
The NT road toll now stands at 31. At the same time last year it was at six, with a total of 31 people killed on Territory roads in 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.