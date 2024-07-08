100kg of crackers seized

In a major crackdown, authorities at the Queensland-Northern Territory border have seized more than 5,000 fireworks from motorists and grey nomads entering the state, after the NT celebrated its annual 'cracker night' on July 1.
The two-day operation took place at a remote border stop in Camooweal, involving police and Resources Safety & Health Queensland (RSHQ), and resulted in close to 100 kilograms of explosives being confiscated.
Police said this was double the amount of fireworks seized last year.
Operation Bright Sky came in response to the Territory's celebration of achieving self-government in 1978 during which residents are allowed to purchase and set off fireworks.
Unlike the NT, Queensland has strict bans and severe limitations on fireworks usage.
Snezana Bajic, deputy chief of explosives at RSHQ, told the ABC many travellers busted with crackers on the border had been unaware of hefty fines of $64,520 with maximum penalties of six months imprisonment when taking fireworks interstate from the NT.
"They didn't know the dangers, they just thought they would have fun," she said.
"One of (the families) spent over $2,000 on these fireworks"
Ms Bajic said the crackdown aimed to prevent injuries and bushfires.
"It's not only people, it's property around us," she said. "We have to keep Queenslanders safe. Our main goal is to protect people and property."
RSHQ and police say travellers did not face consequences if they voluntarily surrendered their fireworks.
Across the border, this year's Territory Day celebrations resulted in at least four injuries, including a six-month-old with facial burns and a 37-year-old with burns to the groin.
