$3.5m training centre for Katherine

The Charles Darwin University (CDU) Katherine Rural Campus is set to become home to a new $3.5 million training centre.
Federal Minister for Skills and Training, Brendan O'Connor, announced CDU TAFE would receive $2.5 million to build a new Technical Trades Centre on the outskirts of Katherine, along with CDU also contributing $1 million dollars to the project in collaboration with Department Industry Tourism and Trade.
"We believe everyone deserves access to vocational education and training, including Australians in remote areas of the country, which is why establishing this trades centre in Katherine in partnership with Charles Darwin University is so important," he said.
The Federal funding has come from the Commonwealth TAFE Technology Fund and will aim to address gaps in vocational education and training in the region and provide training for emerging skills priorities in the region.
CDU Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Scott Bowman said CDU was committed to regional training and supporting the needs of those living in regional and remote areas of the NT.
"The delivery of vocational education and training in Katherine and the Big Rivers region is critical," Professor Bowman said.
"A Technical Trades Training Centre in Katherine allows for educational delivery on the Katherine Rural Campus facilities for traditional trades that are otherwise taught in Darwin or Alice Springs.
"CDU is committed to providing economic growth in the regions by prioritising education and training as a pathway this centre will provide excellent opportunities for young people living in the Big Rivers Region."
The proposed facility will be a modern multi-disciplinarity training centre with learning and teaching spaces designed to cover skills development in building and construction, engineering, electrotechnology, plumbing, automotive and aviation (remote pilot).
It will be designed to be based on the needs of the region as well as allow for a centralised base to ensure additional delivery in remote communities to provide pathways for First Nations students and young people.
CDU Associate Vice-Chancellor in the Big Rivers Region, Alison Brook, said the CDU Katherine Rural campus was well positioned to diversify its onsite training to underpin the developing needs of the region.
"Traditional trades training delivery is a priority in the region and the campus is ideally situated to deliver on these regional needs, while unlocking local jobs and prioritising opportunities for our young people," she said.
The centre aims to help CDU address some of the challenges across the region by offering more opportunities through education, training and vocational pathways.
"The centre will complement the NT Government's significant upgrades to Katherine High School (STEAM Centre) and will provide young people more seamless vocational pathways in the region," CDU Pro-Vice Chancellor and CEO TAFE Michael Hamilton said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.