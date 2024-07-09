Katherine Times
$3.5m training centre for Katherine

Updated July 9 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
Minister for Skills and Training Hon Brendan OConnor announced at the CDU Katherine Rural campus that CDU TAFE was successful in a $2.5 million dollar grant from the TAFE Technology Fund.
The Charles Darwin University (CDU) Katherine Rural Campus is set to become home to a new $3.5 million training centre.

