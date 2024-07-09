New parts of NT to be turned into Indigenous Protected Areas

An area in the Gulf of Carpentaria is among 12 sites that will be turned into new Indigenous Protected Areas (IPAs) under the Albanese Government, following a $14.6 million investment boost.
IPAs are areas of land and sea country managed by First Nations groups, with the Government hoping the model will help deliver better nature protections and "good local jobs".
From the Western Australian deserts to the NSW rainforests, the new projects combined aims to protect 7.5 million hectares of land and 450,000 hectares of sea country - more than the size of Tasmania.
This is on top of existing IPAs which currently cover 87 million hectares of land and more than five million hectares of sea country - the majority of Australia's national estate.
Among the new sites is the Yanyuwa Sea Country, managed by the Mabunji Aboriginal Resource Indigenous Corporation.
Yanyuwa country of the Li-Anthawirriyarra people encompasses the area in and around Borroloola and includes the Sir Edward Pellew Islands and the riverine and coastal areas of the South West Gulf of Carpentaria.
The seas around the eight large islands and more then 50 small islets, reefs and rocks of the Sir Edward Pellew Group provide extensive seagrass beds for dugong, turtle and other marine fauna. The mainland islands are home to large numbers of migrating seabirds and shorebirds.
Another new Top End IPA will be the Western Miyarrka IPA Consultation Project, managed by the Gong-Dal Aboriginal Corporation in East Arnhem Land.
The IPA encompasses parts of Arnhem Bay and the area around Galiwin'ku.
Numerous IPAs around the area have already been established.
The Simpson Desert will also become an IPA, managed by the Central Land Council.
Minister for the Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek, said Australia had "the world's most successful environmentalists to learn from".
"One of the great experiences of my job has been visiting IPAs around Australia and seeing the work of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander rangers up close," she said.
"There's no one better placed to care for land and sea First Nations communities
"That's why we're expanding the successful IPA program, continuing to support Traditional Owners to manage and protect land and sea Country for future generations.
"Our investment to establish 12 new IPAs will not only protect our biodiversity and rehabilitate areas in need, but it will produce more local jobs and opportunities for regional and remote areas.
"We're protecting an area the size of Tasmania - protecting native species, dealing with feral animals and weeds, managing fire risks, and restoring our beautiful Australian landscapes. At the same time, we're creating jobs and teaching a new generation to care for Country."
The new IPAs go towards the Government's commitment to protect 30 per cent of land by 2030.
These new IPAs also aim to safeguard biodiversity, providing habitats for our iconic koala, as well as threatened native species such as the Greater Bilby, Princess Parrot and Eastern Curlew.
Supporting Traditional Owners to look after their own country, the expanded IPA program delivers on our Closing the Gap Implementation Plan. It provides economic opportunities in regional and remote areas.
More than 700 First Nations people, including 326 First Nations women, are employed through the IPA program, with the number set to grow with the increased investment.
Quotes attributable to Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, said no one knew this country better than First Nations people "who for time immemorial have cared for our land and sea".
"These new Indigenous Protected Areas will mean local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people will have the opportunity to manage and care for Country," she said.
"Importantly, the Indigenous Rangers Program will help to close the gap by giving First Nations people work on country.
"IPAs will embed traditional knowledge and expertise in the management of the land, ensuring the voices of First Nations people are heard when it comes to decisions about protecting and caring for their traditional lands.
"The success of the IPA program recognises the important stewardship of First Nations people in caring for Country for over 65,000 years, maintaining and reviving their cultural practices and delivering conservation outcomes for all Australians.
"This is good for jobs, good for the environment, and it's good for culture."
