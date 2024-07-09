Katherine Times
Katherine Times
New parts of NT to be turned into Indigenous Protected Areas

Updated July 10 2024 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
Yarri Beach in East Arnhem Land is among the areas which will be funded as IPAs. Picture by Gong-Dal Aboriginal Corporation.
An area in the Gulf of Carpentaria is among 12 sites that will be turned into new Indigenous Protected Areas (IPAs) under the Albanese Government, following a $14.6 million investment boost.

