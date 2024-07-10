Croc shot after fatal attack on girl

A monster 4.2.m croc was shot by rangers after it attacked and killed a girl in the remote Northern Territory community of Palumpa in early July.
Northern Territory Police said Parks and Wildlife rangers identified and shot the crocodile that was responsible for the attack on the 12-year-old.
The animal resurfaced on July 9, and was killed with the permission of the Traditional Owners.
Senior Sergeant Erica Gibson said the family had been notified and has requested privacy as they grieve.
"The events of last week have had a huge impact on the family and local police are continuing to provide support to everyone impacted," Sen Sgt Gibson said.
The girl was swimming in Mango Creek, about 350km from Darwin, when the fatal attack happened.
Sen Sgt Gibson said the attack had been "simply a really tragic event, not only for the family but for all responding front line police officers who are there assisting the family".
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
