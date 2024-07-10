'Homes for the bush' handed over

Residents in the remote community of Jilkminggan, about 150km south-east of Katherine, have received 37 new homes, with the latest three houses handed over to local families by Minister for Remote Housing, Selena Uibo on July 10.
The handover marked the largest delivery of replacement homes in a Territory community.
Ms Uibo said the NT Government had improved housing in remote communities right across the NT.
"We have completed the delivery of 37 homes that were set for Jilkminggan," she said. "(We) deliver homes for the bush."
The five-bedroom modular designed homes offer space for large families of multiple generations living together.
In some of the homes, siblings have decided to share tenancy to have more space to bring up their families.
The NT Government has invested $32.3 million towards improving housing in Jilkminggan with more homes to come under the new $4 billion remote housing partnership agreement with the Australian Government.
