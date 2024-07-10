Katherine Times
'Homes for the bush' handed over

July 11 2024 - 7:00am
Minister Selena Uibo handing over the key to a new home in Jilkminggan to the Baker siblings who will be sharing the tenancy. Shadonia and Tyrell Baker will live with Yasmin Baker and Jayden Billy and their four-year old daughter Reharnee.
Residents in the remote community of Jilkminggan, about 150km south-east of Katherine, have received 37 new homes, with the latest three houses handed over to local families by Minister for Remote Housing, Selena Uibo on July 10.

