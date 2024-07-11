Northern Territory to host nation's biggest warfare training exercise

The country's biggest international warfare training activity, Exercise Pitch Black, is taking to the skies over the Northern Territory from July 12.
With about 140 aircraft and more than 4000 personnel from 20 nations, this year's Pitch Black is the largest exercise in its 43-year history.
"Training with our partner nations throughout Exercise Pitch Black demonstrates our commitment to the shared value of sustaining peace and stability across the region," Exercise Director Air Commodore Peter Robinson said.
"Pitch Black is our premier activity for international engagement, held every two years to build stronger ties with like-minded nations.
"The Northern Territory is a big part of what makes this exercise a success, and allows visitors a unique opportunity to experience Australia."
Until August 2, the exercise will expose participants to complex scenarios whilst using some of the most advanced aircraft and battlespace systems in one of the biggest areas of military airspace in the world.
For the first time, aircraft and crews from the Philippines, Spain, Italy and Papua New Guinea, as well as personnel from Fiji and Brunei will take part in the training.
In addition, aircraft from France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, the United Kingdom and United States, and personnel from Canada and New Zealand will also participate.
Aircraft will operate from RAAF bases Darwin and Tindal in the Northern Territory, with additional tanker and transport aircraft at RAAF Base Amberley in Queensland.
