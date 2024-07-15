OPINION: Keep our water flowing

Our Katherine Water Plan expires in August. The Department of Water Resources tells us we have already given away too much water. Science tells us our river does not have the flow it needs to stay healthy. Over allocation means there is no water left for the Strategic Aboriginal Water Reserve. No new businesses that rely on water can be developed here. In the broader region the Government has recently made plans to give away 270 billion litres of water every year for mining, fracking and irrigated agriculture, with almost no community consultation. This water is the underground supply to the springs that keep the Roper, Flora, and Daly Rivers flowing through the long dry season.