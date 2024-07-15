OPINION: Keep our water flowing

Our Top End rivers are vulnerable, and we need them to keep flowing. We are a people united by our Big Rivers. For some our rivers are sacred, for others a place of fun and fishing. They are the key to our prosperity.
As I talk with people, our regions water security comes up. You want our rivers to keep flowing. You have seen the problems with PFAS. You have seen the effects of greed, corruption, and poor management the Murray Darling Basin. You don't want those mistakes made here. With industrial agricultural crops beginning to encircle Katherine, now is the time for caution.
Our Katherine Water Plan expires in August. The Department of Water Resources tells us we have already given away too much water. Science tells us our river does not have the flow it needs to stay healthy. Over allocation means there is no water left for the Strategic Aboriginal Water Reserve. No new businesses that rely on water can be developed here. In the broader region the Government has recently made plans to give away 270 billion litres of water every year for mining, fracking and irrigated agriculture, with almost no community consultation. This water is the underground supply to the springs that keep the Roper, Flora, and Daly Rivers flowing through the long dry season.
We are seeing a water grab occurring in the Big Rivers Region, supported by both sides of politics. Recently a large water licence application listed irrigated cotton as its main crop. If approved, nearly one quarter of the available water between Mataranka and Daly Waters will lie with one grower across two companies, a new player from down South. Water trading will begin in earnest soon.
A few weeks ago, a bright blue, spring fed pool near Mataranka turned green for the first time. Scientists think nutrient run off from irrigated agriculture is the cause. This should ring alarm bells. Over allocating water to chase a quick buck is a dangerous path to go down. It threatens culture, tourism, fisheries, and agricultural sustainability. Water buybacks are expensive and funded by taxpayers. Long term residents will bare both the environmental and economic cost.
As an Independent for Katherine, I will have a keen eye on water planning and our long-term water security. The effective sharing of this most valuable resource is critical. Back door deals for water cannot become an ongoing feature of NT Water Planning.
We need a step-by-step approach to water sharing across the region, with careful ongoing independent monitoring. Water plans must protect our precious environments and support local economic development that returns profits back to our communities rather than taking them offshore.
