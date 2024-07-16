A stunning Show that should not be missed Advertising Feature

The weekend will boast plenty of fun and entertainment at the 2024 Katherine Show for people of all ages. File Picture

The 2024 Katherine Show promises non-stop action, entertainment, and fun for all visitors. Sideshow Alley, a traditional favorite, will once again be a popular place, with Bells Amusements celebrating 100 years of service and fun at local shows adding that extra spark.

There is something about the lights, sounds, and smells of Sideshow Alley that bring back memories and really make a show time that much better. Be sure to check out the action and jump on your favourite ride, grab yourself a show bag or two, tuck into a delicious dagwood dog, and take the chance to win a prize at the skill tester games.

Once again it is up to the esteemed judges to decide who has the best pumpkins. File Picture

A new event this year is the Speed Dating set to be held on Friday night at the Rodeo Bar. If you're over 18, looking for love or have a friend who's searching for it, then this is the night for you. The event is free to enter and begins at 5.30pm.



Entries for the Show are in and the pavillions are full, showcasing some of the fantastic talent from across the region. Take the time to see who are the best budding chefs with the top baking, jams and sauces, preserves, and beef jerky all on display. This is boosted by the amazing displays of fresh produce and some terrific efforts from those boasting a "green thumb".

The arts and crafts sections have seen a great number of entries with some stunning works of art across a number of mediums, while the photography competition will once again be hotly contested. Visitors to the Katherine Show are also sure to love the wide variety of craft works on display with everything from woodwork and metalwork through to sewing, Lego, and 3D-printing on offer.