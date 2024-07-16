Competitions and exhibits on offer for lovers of all animals Advertising Feature

With the Katherine Show rolling around once more, animals will again be high on the "must-see" list for visitors across the weekend. There is a massive range of animal displays, competitions, and exhibits for everyone to enjoy no matter what you are age or interest.



The Dog High Jump is sure to be popular with a mix of canine companions set to test their skills and abilities. While working dogs like kelpies and cattle dogs always go well, categories for small dogs and novices will allow all types of breeds to compete.

The annual Pet Parade will be another highlight for animal lovers with a diverse range of pets set to strut their stuff in front of the crowd. While taking out the Champion Pet of the Show is the ultimate prize, categories including Most Talented Pet and Alternative Pet are sure to see some amazing entries take the stage.

Kids can also show their love and affection for their pets with the Junior Pet Drawings and Poems competition.



Visitors to the Show can get up close and personal with their favourite cuddly critters at the Animal Nursery, or take the time to wander through the pavilions and admire the fantastic breeding from across the state from poultry and waterfowl to sheep and cattle.

Of course, the horse and equestrian events will also be popular, while the Rodeo promises plenty of action in the arena.



Timed events such as the Junior and Ladies Barrel Races will be hotly contested, while the Bareback, Saddlebronc and Bull Rides always provide thrills and spills that get the crowd on their feet.