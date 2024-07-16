With the Katherine Show rolling around once more, animals will again be high on the "must-see" list for visitors across the weekend. There is a massive range of animal displays, competitions, and exhibits for everyone to enjoy no matter what you are age or interest.
The Dog High Jump is sure to be popular with a mix of canine companions set to test their skills and abilities. While working dogs like kelpies and cattle dogs always go well, categories for small dogs and novices will allow all types of breeds to compete.
The annual Pet Parade will be another highlight for animal lovers with a diverse range of pets set to strut their stuff in front of the crowd. While taking out the Champion Pet of the Show is the ultimate prize, categories including Most Talented Pet and Alternative Pet are sure to see some amazing entries take the stage.
Kids can also show their love and affection for their pets with the Junior Pet Drawings and Poems competition.
Visitors to the Show can get up close and personal with their favourite cuddly critters at the Animal Nursery, or take the time to wander through the pavilions and admire the fantastic breeding from across the state from poultry and waterfowl to sheep and cattle.
Of course, the horse and equestrian events will also be popular, while the Rodeo promises plenty of action in the arena.
Timed events such as the Junior and Ladies Barrel Races will be hotly contested, while the Bareback, Saddlebronc and Bull Rides always provide thrills and spills that get the crowd on their feet.
To find out more, visit www.katherineshow.org.au.
The 2024 Katherine Show promises non-stop action, entertainment, and fun for all visitors. Sideshow Alley, a traditional favorite, will once again be a popular place, with Bells Amusements celebrating 100 years of service and fun at local shows adding that extra spark.
There is something about the lights, sounds, and smells of Sideshow Alley that bring back memories and really make a show time that much better. Be sure to check out the action and jump on your favourite ride, grab yourself a show bag or two, tuck into a delicious dagwood dog, and take the chance to win a prize at the skill tester games.
A new event this year is the Speed Dating set to be held on Friday night at the Rodeo Bar. If you're over 18, looking for love or have a friend who's searching for it, then this is the night for you. The event is free to enter and begins at 5.30pm.
Entries for the Show are in and the pavillions are full, showcasing some of the fantastic talent from across the region. Take the time to see who are the best budding chefs with the top baking, jams and sauces, preserves, and beef jerky all on display. This is boosted by the amazing displays of fresh produce and some terrific efforts from those boasting a "green thumb".
The arts and crafts sections have seen a great number of entries with some stunning works of art across a number of mediums, while the photography competition will once again be hotly contested. Visitors to the Katherine Show are also sure to love the wide variety of craft works on display with everything from woodwork and metalwork through to sewing, Lego, and 3D-printing on offer.
With crowd favourites like Lawn Mower Races, Woodchop, chainsaw woodcarving, vintage car display, fireworks, and the amazing Animatronic Dinosaur Discovery Trails on offer, the 2024 Katherine Show is one not to be missed. For more information including times and ticket prices, visit www.katherineshow.org.au.