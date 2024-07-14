Man allegedly breaks into woman's room, sexually assaults her

Northern Territory Police are calling for information after an alleged sexual assault in Borroloola on July 12.
It is alleged that at around 1:30am a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man who had broken into her room at a location within the community.
Police attended, and a crime scene was declared.
At this stage there is no description of the offender other than that he is an unknown male.
Detectives from the Northern Investigations Section have carriage of the investigation.
Police are urging the community of Borroloola to review any CCTV footage they have for suspicious behaviour overnight, and anyone with relevant information is urged to make contact on 131 444 or to visit your local station.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.