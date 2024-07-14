Iceman hot in Outback sale

A son of $225,000 bull Texas Iceman R725 topped the bidding at the Alice Springs Show bull sale.
There were 27 bulls offered in the sale - Herefords, Angus, Santa Gertrudis, Droughtmasters and Charolais - with the $13,500 top price paid for early April 2023-drop, AI bull Goolagong Iceman U024.
All up, 24 bulls sold under the hammer for an average $5820, with the remaining three sold shortly after the conclusion of the sale.
The top price bull, offered by the Tiller family, Goolagong, Warnertown, had been sashed champion Angus bull and reserve champion in the interbreed during the judging the day prior.
It was bought by Mount Doreen Pty Ltd, NT, through Prostock Central.
Goolagong stud principal Heath Tiller said they had used Iceman genetics a few times in the stud and were happy with the calves coming through.
They have also retained a brother of the top price bull within the stud.
The Tillers have a long association with the Alice Springs Show, previously bringing Santa Gertrudis bulls to show and then selling them in the bull sale.
Mr Tiller also regularly attended the Alice Springs Show cattle market at Roe Creek, to buy steers for the family's feedlot.
"This year, we brought up three young bulls, only 15-month-old bulls," he said.
"It's good to have the support from people up here."
Goolagong Iceman U024 had TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation figures of +2.3 for birthweight, 200-day growth of +55, calving ease direct of +5.1 and docility of +33.
The three Goolagong lots sold for an average $8333.
The second highest price on the day was for Granite Ridge Teddy T606 SV - a late September 2022-drop son of Ardrossan Edmund Q192 - offered by Granite Ridge Angus, Avenue Range.
It was bought at $9000 by Tieyon Station, NT.
Its figures included 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +57, +99 and +144 respectively.
The three Granite Ridge lots averaged $7600.
Tom Honner, Minlacowie, Minlaton, had five Hereford bulls in the sale, averaging $6300.
The $8000 high was paid for September 2022-drop Minlacowie Tyler by Undoolya Holdings, Alice Springs.
There were five Herefords from Days Whiteface, Bordertown, selling to $8500, averaging $7300.
The top price was for Days Lancelot T063, a May 2022-drop, bought by Mount Riddock Station, NT.
The supreme bull from the Friday's judging, Days T243, sold at $7000, to Todd River Pastoral, Alice Springs.
The six Nangaringa Santa Gertrudis, from the Fogden family's stud near Loxton, sold for an average $6083.
The top of these was November 2021-drop Nangaringa Sav, sold for $7500 to Brigadoon Cattle Company, Taroom, Qld.
The Fodgen family also had three Boulview Charolais bulls at Alice Springs for the first time, averaging $5967 for the three.
The top of $6200 was paid twice for Boulview Tommy and Boulview Titan, bought by Kurundi Station, NT, and Todd River Pastoral, respectively.
Savannah Grazing, Renner Spring Station, Tennant Creek, NT, sold four of six Droughtmaster bulls under the hammer for an average $5125.
The top price of $5500 was paid for Savannah 1462, an October 2022-drop, bought by Georgina Range Pastoral, NT.
Savannah Grazing also donated a Droughtmaster heifer, Cocoa, which was auctioned off before the sale, with the proceeds going to the Centralian Beef Breeders Association.
It was sold for $1000 to Prostock Central, donated back and resold, this time making $400.
There were also six bulls from Hale River Homestead, Alice Springs, with the proceeds of the sales going to the Department of Education.
Five of these sold to $1500.
The sale's volume buyers were Kurundi Station, bidding to $6500 on 12 bulls, including the bulls for the Department of Education, averaging $3950.
Todd River Pastoral bought six to $7000, averaging $5867.
Auctioneer Scott Endersby, Prostock, said it was a "solid sale, without setting records".
"The bulls presented in exceptional condition," he said.
"They were very well bred bulls on offer, which showed with the bidding competition in the top and mid range bulls.
"NT buyers were definitely supporting the sale."
