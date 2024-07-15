From the Mayor's desk

The Katherine Show is nearly here.
The town is already busy with people coming in from outlying areas to prepare and do their shopping. Council will have a stall at the Show where we will showcase the plans for the pool and talk about the Municipal Plan that has some of the projects that we hope to achieve in the next 12 months.
There is the flag competition for our younger people. If you want to enter you can go to any of our Council facilities to pick up a form, just ask the staff.
The Competition is open to anyone aged 5 to 18. The competition closes on 19th July 2024. The winner's designs will be flown at the Katherine Hot Springs.
Sunday 28th July is Doggy Day at the Andrew Wilson Memorial Dog Park starting at 9.00am to 12.00pm.
This is a chance for residents to find out information about their dog from the vets and other stall holders. Dog registrations will also be available on the day. Also we have competitions for cutest dog and more.
1st August the Council Community Grants program will be open to any Not-for-Profit Organisations, closing 30 August. Small grants of up to $2000 and larger ones of up to $5000 will be available. Applications will be assessed after the round closes.
In past years Council has had more applicants than available funding, so please ensure you meet all the requirements of the application. If you have not spent your allocation for last year, you cannot apply again until your grant has been acquitted.
Friday 2nd August Seniors Morning Tea for 60 years and over. This will be held at O'Keefe House at 10.00am. This event is the beginning of Seniors Month which is held in August each year for all the wonderful seniors in our community. There are a number of other events being held during the month.
The Katherine Town Council Municipal Plan for 2024-2025 is out now. If you have an interest in upcoming projects for the next 12 months, then come and get a copy from our front desk. You can also go to our web site for further information.
This Plan is done every year and goes to the Minister of Local Government to be approved before the end of June.
