Man airlifted from fishing vessel after sea snake bite

A man has been airlifted from a fishing vessel about 360km south-west of Darwin, after being bitten by a sea snake.
The crew member on a fishing trawler in the Joseph Bonaparte Gulf was in urgent need of medical care and was evacuated via helicopter.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) tasked the LifeFlight rescue helicopter from Truscott Airbase in Western Australia, which winched the patient from the trawler.
The helicopter then transported the man to Truscott, where he was met by a Royal Flying Doctor Service aircraft for onward transfer to Broome for treatment.
The Cairns-based AMSA Challenger aircraft was also on the scene to provide support.
