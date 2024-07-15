'Traumatic': 10 youth wanted for alleged break-in, indecent assault

Northern Territory Police are calling for information in relation to an alleged indecent assault in Katherine.
Around 7:45pm on July 15, police received a report of a group of up to ten youths allegedly unlawfully entering a home in Katherine South.
Police said at least one alleged offender was armed with an edged weapon.
The group allegedly threatened the two women inside their home before indecently assaulting them, damaging the residence, stealing items and fleeing the scene.
Police searched the area, however, the offenders could not be located.
A crime scene was declared and investigations are underway.
Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Ordelman said police believed at least one other home was broken into.
"This was a traumatic incident for the victims involved and detectives from the Northern Investigations Section are working tirelessly to ensure those responsible are held to account," he said.
"We are urging people to review their CCTV and provide any information to police on 131 444."
Anonymous reports can also be made through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via https://crimestoppersnt.com.au.
