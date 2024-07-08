OPINION: Katherine crime at extraordinary levels

As I write this article, we are just 47 days away from the Northern Territory Election on 24 August where Territorians can make a choice of more of the same or a CLP team that will deliver change for the better.
Over the last week, I have been left no choice but to speak out about the extraordinary levels of crime and antisocial behaviour in our community following a number of incidents and repeated phone calls from concerned Katherine residents and business owners.
Police are overwhelmed. Under staffed and under resourced. I am told as of today there are 43 crimes waiting to be actioned. In 34 years of living in this town I have not seen the community in as much despair as it is right now.
I hear stories daily of lost hope and frustration because the Lawler Labor Government have weakened our laws and let youth rule our streets with Police powerless to do anything except take them home to a "responsible adult".
Under Labor, there are no consequences. No compulsory diversion programs. No reason for youth offenders to change their behaviour.
Just in the last week, I have called for a curfew in Katherine.
I have heard from businesses like the United service station where a worker on his first shift was confronted by 20 youth in the early hours of the morning, half hour later another group arrive to torment him further.
Our workers should not have to put up with this sort of antisocial behaviour and businesses like United should be able to operate without being targeted each night they are open.
Step Out Disability Services have again been broken into, traumatised and left to clean up the mess. This sad but true fact is this is what many businesses go through daily, there are far too many to share all their stories but each story shows the alarming precipice we are on here in Katherine at the moment.
I've heard from the Police Minister and his empty promises of more Police in Katherine, we are still waiting Mr Potter.
I receive emails, phone calls and listen to constituents daily sharing their stories of heartbreak and despair.
We are a community crying out for action on crime.
The Country Liberal Party hears Territorians when they say enough is enough.
Our team has a strong, clear plan for the future.
That is why in week 1 of parliament if elected this August, we will:
We will ensure youth who do find themselves in trouble with the law have real consequences and compulsory diversion programs to change their behaviour.
We will also have a strong focus on getting kids to school.
Our plan for education will keep kids on track by increasing school attendance, boosting literacy and numeracy by getting back to basics, and retaining and attracting exceptional teachers. Teachers have lost faith in the Lawler Labor Government.
The CLP has a Plan for a Safe and Strong Territory.
I urge you to join us in our fight to change the Territory take back control of our streets, rebuild our reputation and restore our lifestyle.
Because Katherine is worth fighting for.
Jo Hersey
Country Liberal Party, Member for Katherine MLA.
