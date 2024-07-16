Paris is calling for our Telaya

A teenager from a community on the edge of the Big Rivers region is getting ready to pack her bag and head to Paris after being named as one of the Australian Paralympics athletes.
Young Warlpiri running sensation Telaya Blacksmith secured a Paris Paralympics B qualifier in a T20 400m event at the recent Blacktown High Velocity and NSW Juniors competitions earlier this year.
Her impressive time of 58.95 seconds at the Blacktown meet not only surpassed the B standard qualifying time but also underscored her remarkable talent and dedication to the sport.
Now, at just 16 years old, Ms Blacksmith is among a group of outstanding para-athletics competitors who will be taking on the world in Paris.
The young runner has long been captivating the athletics world with her stellar performances as a T20 athlete - a sport classification for disability athletics in track and jump events.
Despite being better known as a short sprinter and long jumper, earlier this year the Lajamanu teenager rose to the challenge of adapting to the 400m event, showcasing her versatility and determination on the track.
In February, she set a new Australian Under 20 and Open T20 400m record.
Competing at the NSW Athletics competition in Sydney, Ms Blacksmith recorded a time of 59.87 for the 400m.
Her time didn't only break her own U20 and Open records but is also the first sub 60 seconds by an Australian woman in her classification.
"What an outstanding achievement this is. We are so proud of you Telaya," Outfit Coaching said at the time.
