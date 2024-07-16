Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Paris is calling for our Telaya

Updated July 17 2024 - 8:09am, first published 8:00am
Lajamanu teen Telaya Blackmith has secured herself a spot in the Australian Paralympics team.
A teenager from a community on the edge of the Big Rivers region is getting ready to pack her bag and head to Paris after being named as one of the Australian Paralympics athletes.

