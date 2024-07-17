Fighter jets to roar in Katherine Show display

In a first for the Katherine Show, aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal will be conducting a flypast on Show Day.
As art of the nation's biggest warfare training, Exercise Pitch Black, which is currently taking over the airspace above the Katherine region, two RAAF F-35A Lightning II fighter jets from Tindal's Number 75 Squadron are set to roar above the crow at this year's Katherine Show.
The flypast is set to take place on Friday, July 19, at around 2pm, and has been organised by the Defence in a bid "to thank the Katherine community for their ongoing support to RAAF Base Tindal".
"The work we do here at Tindal wouldn't be possible without the support of the people and the community of Katherine," Commanding Officer 75 Squadron Wing Commander Andrew Nilson told the Katherine Times.
"We understand how important the relationship between the base and the community is," he said.
"Darwin gets the big flypasts and the RAAF open day, and we wanted to give Katherine something to enjoy, too.
"The aircraft will most likely make multiple passes over the show precinct before departing."
