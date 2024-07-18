NT could become 'military tourism destination'

A WWII virtual reality tour of is among a range of new military themed tourism experiences proposed to open under a plan by the CLP to bring more tourists to the NT.
As part of the initiative, the NT would be established as a "must-do military tourism destination" with $3 million for a range of new initiatives including:
"We are Australia's very own battlefield," Leader of the Opposition, Lia Finocchiaro, said.
"Our military history and ongoing role in defence give us an obvious competitive edge. We want to tell the world: if you're looking for war history, you come to the Territory."
David Leck, who runs the 'The Darwin History and Wartime Experience', said the new grant program would help him add a virtual reality element to his tours, which take passengers to historic sites on board a restored 1940s Studebaker army truck.
"I added USB ports to each seat with the plan of adding virtual reality headsets but it was just too expensive. A grant would really help make this experience even better with virtual reality allowing passengers to relive Darwin's history as if they were there themselves," he said.
Mr Leck also welcomed proposed further investment in military history marketing and signage along the Stuart Highway, saying most tourists were unaware of the historic sites.
"More bombs were dropped in the Territory than Pearl Harbor including hundreds of kilometres from Darwin with historical sites right along the Stuart Highway. Better signage at these sites will entice tourists to stay longer in our regions," Ms Finocchiaro said.
Shadow Minister for Tourism, Marie-Clare Boothby, said tourism was struggling under Labor.
"Our tourism industry is suffering thanks to Labor's crime crisis, which has created negative media coverage and damaged our reputation as a safe place to visit," she said.
"The CLP will rebuild our reputation and support our tourism operators. Our plan will help develop new, exciting tourism experiences that will put us on the world stage."
In addition to the new military history initiatives, the CLP will continue the Visitor Experience Enhancement Program as well as extend the Territory Tourism Discount Scheme from two months to six months.
