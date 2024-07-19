Katherine Times
Senior Australian of the Year encourages Territorians to 'give recognition'

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated July 19 2024 - 4:30pm, first published 4:20pm
This year's Senior Australian of the Year Yalmay Yunupiu. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
This year's Senior Australian of the Year Yalmay Yunupiu. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

With nominations for the Australian of the Year Awards closing on July 31, Territorians are encouraged to nominate deserving locals for one of the four award categories: Australian of the Year, Senior Australian of the Year, Young Australian of the Year, and Australia's Local Hero.

