Senior Australian of the Year encourages Territorians to 'give recognition'

With nominations for the Australian of the Year Awards closing on July 31, Territorians are encouraged to nominate deserving locals for one of the four award categories: Australian of the Year, Senior Australian of the Year, Young Australian of the Year, and Australia's Local Hero.
Northern Territory linguist Yalmay Yunupingu, who was named Senior Australian of the Year, said the nominations process relied on everyday Australians to take a moment to shine a light on the achievements of someone who inspires them.
"We are inviting people to help us find the next Australian of the Year for 2025," she said.
"These awards give everybody an opportunity to give recognition to those who are doing a lot in their communities all around Australia."
Ms Yunupingu, a traditional healer and teacher received a standing ovation after her speech accepting the 2024 Senior Australian of the Year award.
The retired teacher from Yirrkala School in East Arnhem Land translated Dr Seuss books into her local Yolngu Matha language as part of a bilingual teaching approach which aimed to give young Indigenous people the best education of both worlds - Indigenous and balanda, non-Indigenous.
"For me it was really unexpected and means a lot to be named as the Senior Australian of the Year," she said.
"People have chosen me because of the work that I have done in the past and the work that I'm doing now."
Since her retirement, Ms Yunupingu has started passing her traditional healing skills on to the next generation.
Mark Fraser, CEO of the National Australia Day Council, said last year's awards had received more than 3,500 nominations across all states and Territories.
"Recognising others and expressing our gratitude are important parts of who we are as a nation," he said.
"For many of those nominated, just knowing someone cared enough to notice them and what they're doing says, "we see you and we appreciate everything you do". It makes a world of difference. It's not necessarily about taking out the award, it's about being acknowledged and appreciated."
Help find the 2025 Australian of the Year, Senior Australian of the Year, Young Australian of the Year and Australia's Local Hero by nominating someone you admire.
The only way someone can be considered for the annual awards, which were first presented in 1960, is if a member of the public nominates them. Nominating is easy and can be done online at australianoftheyear.org.au.
Nominations close at midnight on July 31.
