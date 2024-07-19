Three people have lost their lives on the Stuart Highway, as the Northern Territory's road toll soars to new tragic records.
Northern Territory Police said the tragic fatal crash happened near Hayes Creek at around 12:30pm on July 19.
A car with two occupants it believed to have collided with a caravan about 60km north of Pine Creek.
Police said three occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Both lanes of the Stuart Highway were closed for hours.
Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Musgrave said the crash was a "significant loss of life".
"(The collision) will have a devastating impact on the families involved as well as our first responders," he said.
"We are in the initial stages of the investigation and the exact circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown."
Police are urging anyone with dash cam travelling on the Stuart Highway in the area to make contact with police on 131 444.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.