Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Stuart Highway: Open north of Katherine, closed to the south

Updated July 20 2024 - 8:25am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In January a man was killed on the Stuart Highway near Mataranka.
In January a man was killed on the Stuart Highway near Mataranka.

A series of crashes on the Stuart Highway has left travellers scrambling for ways to get from A to B.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.