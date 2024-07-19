Stuart Highway: Open north of Katherine, closed to the south

A series of crashes on the Stuart Highway has left travellers scrambling for ways to get from A to B.
Just after lunchtime on July 19, the highway was closed north of Pine Creek after a crash tragically killed three people.
Many en-route to the annual Katherine Show were turned out prior to a dirt track detour being put in place late in the afternoon.
The highway has since reopened for traffic, however, a crash later in the day near Elliott, has triggered a full road closure which is still in place on July 20.
Police said multiple vehicles were involved in a crash near Renner Springs with both lanes of the highway closed.
Motorists are advised to delay their travel plans and avoid the area.
The NT road toll now stands at 38, compared to seven at the same time last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.