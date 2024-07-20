Driver, cattle killed in Stuart Highway crash

The driver of a Sedan and numerous cattle have been killed in a crash on the Stuart Highway.
Police said at around 5pm on July 19 the car was involved in a collision with a road train transporting cattle about 40km south of Elliot.
The driver and only occupant of the Sedan was declared deceased at the scene, and the driver of the road train had to be taken to Tennant Creek Hospital to be assessed.
"Some of the livestock were badly injured and as a result were destroyed," police said.
Both lanes of the Stuart Highway are expected to remain closed until around 12pm on July 20.
Police are urging anyone with dash-cam footage on the Stuart Highway in the area to contact police on 131 444.
The Territory road toll now stands at 39 for this year, compared to seven at the same time last year.
Earlier on July 19, three people were killed in a collision north of Pine Creek.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.