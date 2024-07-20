Night flying to begin at Tindal

As part of the largest ever warfare training activity, Exercise Pitch Black, night-time flying is set to begin on Monday, July 22.
Until Thursday, July 25, and again from Sunday, July 28 to Thursday, August 1, flying activity from RAAF Bases Tindal and Darwin can be expected from 8am until 10.30pm.
A Defence spokesperson said night-time flying operations were an essential part of Air Force training, "ensuring that we are skilled and experienced at carrying out our job with reduced visibility. This ensures our success in future operations".
Every effort is made to reduce disruption, including minimising night flying where possible, and flight planning with noise considerations including best available flight paths and altitudes.
There will be no large formation missions on Fridays and weekends, but some aircraft may be required to fly during these periods, including aircraft arriving in Australia or departing overseas from the exercise; or aircraft that need to reposition between bases.
"Royal Australian Air Force thanks the local Darwin and Tindal community for their support over this period," the spokesman said.
