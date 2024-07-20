OPINION: It takes a village to keep a village safe

People want consequences. But people also see, in the long term, if we keep doing what we've always done things can only get worse. Prisons cost a billion dollars and take years to build. Then it costs $2000 each day to keep someone locked up. Rehab is minimal and 73 per cent of people re-offend when released. We need to be safe from violent people, but dealing with crime is not just about jail - it means getting aggressive on prevention.