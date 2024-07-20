OPINION: It takes a village to keep a village safe

In door knocking Katherine one thing is clear, we need a rapid response to community safety, then a longer-term response to crime. Without basic law and order, our little town will haemorrhage vital staff across all sectors and businesses we all need will close. We can't sugarcoat people's experiences of crime. We need practical answers to improve people's safety right now.
I believe we need an emergency summit in Katherine. Traditional owners, first responders, business owners, legal agencies, and service providers need to come together in a non-political setting and work to create a practical, immediate safety plan for our community, that includes an alcohol strategy. Darwin cannot do this for us, and police cannot be expected to deal with this alone.
People want consequences. But people also see, in the long term, if we keep doing what we've always done things can only get worse. Prisons cost a billion dollars and take years to build. Then it costs $2000 each day to keep someone locked up. Rehab is minimal and 73 per cent of people re-offend when released. We need to be safe from violent people, but dealing with crime is not just about jail - it means getting aggressive on prevention.
There is a saying 'the child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth'. A youth drop-in centre is a critical piece of community infrastructure that could provide safety and diversion for Katherine's kids, before the trouble starts. The centre could be a place of family counselling, life skills sharing, and sport and recreation programs. It could be a place where lives are turned around, and troubled kids find warmth while family problems get sorted.
And when talking youth crime and diversion, we cannot ignore the elephant in the room, Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder - FASD, a permanent brain injury caused by mums drinking alcohol during pregnancy. The percentage of children in detention with FASD or other developmental disorders is high. In a recent survey, 1 in 5 children in Halls Creek were diagnosed with FASD. Early diagnosis and intervention are critical, but services are limited in Katherine.
The NT has a long and troubled history linking alcohol and crime. We need to disrupt this cycle and change our story. I believe 'it's now or never never;' we need evidence-based solutions, not election spin.
