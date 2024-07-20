Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: It takes a village to keep a village safe

By Sam Phelan, Independent Candidate for Katherine
Updated July 21 2024 - 8:04am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Sam Phelan, Independent Candidate for Katherine.
Dr Sam Phelan, Independent Candidate for Katherine.

In door knocking Katherine one thing is clear, we need a rapid response to community safety, then a longer-term response to crime. Without basic law and order, our little town will haemorrhage vital staff across all sectors and businesses we all need will close. We can't sugarcoat people's experiences of crime. We need practical answers to improve people's safety right now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.