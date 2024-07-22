'Good Life' captured in new single

Katherine muso and Golden Guitar winner Tom Curtain has released a new single.
"Good Life" hit music platforms on July 23, capturing the essence of enjoying the simple pleasures in life and celebrating the spirit of living fully.
"A bloke from Melbourne came up after a show and was quizzing me about life on a cattle station like the early morning starts, mustering cattle on horseback, the isolation and fun times to be had out there," Mr Curtain said about the inspiration for his song.
The singer-songwriter said he shared his experience with the man who then replied: "That sounds like what a good life looks like to me".
"I said I think I'd better buy you a beer as that's a cracking line for a song. I began writing the song in the horse truck driving along while on tour."
Meanwhile, Mr Curtain, who runs the country's 'Best Tourist Attraction of the Year' with his wife Annabel, has also announced the first stops for the show's upcoming tour.
"We're excited (about) our next National Tour - a full lap," he said.
The first stops will be in Mitchell, Surat and Dirranbandi in Queensland in October.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.