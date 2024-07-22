Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Doggy Day promises tail-wagging fun

Updated July 22 2024 - 10:22am, first published 10:19am
Tail-waggers are gearing up for Katherine's annual Doggy Day.
The highly anticipated annual Doggy Day - a free and family-friendly event dedicated to promoting healthy and responsible dog ownership - is set to return to Katherine.

