Doggy Day promises tail-wagging fun

The highly anticipated annual Doggy Day - a free and family-friendly event dedicated to promoting healthy and responsible dog ownership - is set to return to Katherine.
This year's event will take place on Sunday, July 28, from 9am to 12 noon at the Andrew Wilson Memorial Dog Park on Lockheed Road.
Doggy Day offers a fun-filled day for the whole family and their canine besties, featuring entertaining and educational activities.
Local veterinarians and Council Rangers will be on hand to provide expert advice and answer any questions about pet care. Attendees can also browse doggy-related merchandise stalls, take advantage of early bird dog registration fees, and enjoy dog grooming services.
An event highlight is K-Town's Cutest Dog 2024 competition, with the winner to be announced at 11.30 am.
A new category, K-Town's Cheekiest Dog 2024, has been introduced this year by event sponsor Pawsitive K9 Behaviour. The cheekiest dog will receive free, tailored training sessions to suit them and their owner.
Mayor Lis Clark said Council's annual Doggy Day was a wonderful opportunity to bring the Katherine community together, "celebrate our furry friends, and learn more about responsible dog ownership".
For more information, call the event organiser, Martina Puce on 8972 5500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.