Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Iconic walking trail in global spotlight

July 23 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A landmark partnership between Katherine's Jawoyn Association and global tourism company Iconic Walks is set to introduce the world to the iconic Jatbula Trail at Nitmiluk National Park on the outskirts of Katherine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.