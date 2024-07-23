Iconic walking trail in global spotlight

A landmark partnership between Katherine's Jawoyn Association and global tourism company Iconic Walks is set to introduce the world to the iconic Jatbula Trail at Nitmiluk National Park on the outskirts of Katherine.
Lisa Mumbin, Chair of the Jawoyn Association Board, said she was excited about the collaboration with Iconic Walks which was carefully considered by the Jawoyn Board and Council of Elders.
"We feel the time and people are right to develop Jatbula carefully," Ms Mumbin said.
"This partnership will help us share the Jatbula trail in new ways, aligning with our broader vision."
The Jatbula Trail offers walkers a 62km journey through ancient natural and cultural landscapes from the southwestern corner of Nitmiluk National Park to Leliyn, Edith Falls.
Named after Peter Jatbula, a Jawoyn man instrumental in securing land rights for his people, the trail follows a route walked by generations of Jawoyn families.
"Since Jawoyn Association's beginnings 30 years ago, we have invited others to share our country, following a philosophy taught to us by our Elders, to share and to show how much it means to us and to build a future for next generations," Ms Mumbin said.
"We are looking at Jatbula, seeing how we can make it possible in the future for more people to walk the trail on short treks or to stay longer on country in the eco accommodation we are building."
Iconic Walks, which offers a range of treks including to the Himalayas, Langtang Valley in Nepal, and Canada, has already started to market the Jatbula as one of Australia's premier seasonal hiking trails, accessible only to a limited number of walkers from June to September each year, drawing visitors from around the globe.
The partnership, formalised under the joint venture company Worayang Pty Ltd, will focus on developing the Jatbula Trai, including the set up of an eco lodge accommodation, with construction set to begin this year.
"The Jatbula Trail stands as one of Australia's premier multi-day walking experiences," Iconic Walks promotes the Jatbula on its website.
"Once accessible solely to seasoned walkers able to carry their own gear, Iconic Walks, in collaboration with the local traditional Jawoyn owners, now offers a unique opportunity for visitors to embark on this journey with only day packs, while enjoying the nightly comfort of fully-catered private camps, to make the experience as rejuvenating as it is magnificent.
"From 2024, the development of five stylish and comfortable safari-style camps will offer walkers the chance to spend five nights and six days traversing from Nitmiluk Gorge up to the Arnhem Land escarpment country along the Jatbula Trail. Here, guests can unwind and refresh in breathtaking springs and waterholes each afternoon."
Iconic Walks CEO Peter Mooney said it was a "tremendous privilege" for Iconic Walks to be accepted into a partnership with the traditional landowners and to support the Jawoyn Association's vision.
"We look forward to developing the Jatbula Trail Walk in ways that benefit the Jawoyn people, open the trail to more visitors, and preserve the land for future generations," he said.
The Jawoyn Association has already established numerous award-winning visitor experiences, including Cicada Lodge, Nitmiluk Gorge Boat Tours and canoes, and the Banatjarl Strongbala Wimun Group, which produces traditional bush remedies.
