Local dogs invited to be a part of global book project to help animals in need

Dogs of the region are set to be included in an international change-making coffee table book.
For the third year, Australian photographer and dog travel adventurer Kerry Martin of Puppy Tales, has been selected as a contributing photographer for the international book project 'Tails of the World'.
Mr Martin says he is 'honoured' and "thrilled" to be a part of the collective of professional pet photographers from around the world celebrating dogs in their region while raising funds for animals in need.
To date, the annual books have raised more than US$95,000 for animal charities worldwide and featured more than 1,150 dogs from across the globe.
Funds are raised through donations of the photo session fees and book sales.
Sessions will be photographed by Mr Martin throughout western Australia's Kimberley region and northern Australia to be featured in the third edition of 'Tails of the World'.
From June to August (2024) all dogs from Broome in Western Australia to Darwin and Katherine in the Northern Territory, over to Atherton Tablelands and Cairns in northern Queensland have the opportunity to be a part of this global movement and help to raise funds for Vets Beyond Borders (VBB) and Animal Management in Rural and Remote Indigenous Communities (AMRRIC).
"I have chosen to support VBB and AMRRIC because they provide notable services to animals in the areas that I'll be covering with the project," Mr Martin said.
"It's important to me to support local for a project that is locally based."
Mr Martin also partnered with VBB following the 2020 bushfires with a Puppy Tales fundraising calendar.
Session spots are strictly limited. Participation cost starts from $100 with the fee and 5% of photography wall art sales from the sessions to be donated to Vets Beyond Borders and AMRRIC.
For more details, travel schedule and to get your pet involved, visit https://puppytales.com.au/tailsoftheworld
For more about Puppy Tales' Giving Impacts locally and globally, please visit https://puppytales.com.au/our-giving/
