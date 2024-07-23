Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Man allegedly assaulted in own home after break-in

Updated July 24 2024 - 6:48am, first published 6:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man allegedly assaulted in own home after break-in
Man allegedly assaulted in own home after break-in

Northern Territory Police are calling for information after a string of alleged burglaries in Katherine on July 23.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.