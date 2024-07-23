Man allegedly assaulted in own home after break-in

Northern Territory Police are calling for information after a string of alleged burglaries in Katherine on July 23.
Around 1am, police received reports that a group of four male youths allegedly attempted beak into a residence on Condon Street before they were confronted by the occupant and fled the scene.
Police said a few hours later, at around 4am, the young men allegedly returned to the home, forced their way in and assaulted the home owner before fleeing the scene on foot.
In a separate incident, earlier in the night, a group young people allegedly broke into a facility on the Stuart Highway in Katherine East, where they allegedly stole items and caused property damage.
Detective Senior Sergeant Ordelman said forensics attended the crime scenes and have collected items for analysis.
"Some of the scenes have also had latent fingerprints developed," he said.
"Although the investigation is at the earlier stages, police have identified persons who may be of interest to the investigation."
Police are urging anyone with information about any of the incidents to make contact on 131 444.
Anonymous reports can also be made through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via https://crimestoppersnt.com.au/.
