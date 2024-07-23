Crime crisis: 'Katherine deserves better'

The latest crime spike in Katherine with a string of alleged burglaries and assaults "just continues to confirm that the Government has no plan to keep the community safe", Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, said
Mrs Hersey said these latest break-ins of people's homes and facilities add to the community's frustration with the ongoing crime crisis.
"The Katherine community is fed-up with the (...) Government's failure to deal with crime and make the community feel safe.
"Overnight we have again seen groups of youths run amok across town with no consequences for their actions.
"Katherine deserves better than this incompetent government and people are sick and tired of the inaction."
Mrs Hersey said she was "fighting for a better Katherine".
"Only the CLP has a Plan of Action to reduce crime, starting with immediately strengthening laws and increasing power for our police," she said.
Under a CLP Government, the Police portfolio would sit with Lia Finocchiaro as Chief Minister, and if elected, the CLP is promising to implement numerous changes in week one of parliament:
"A CLP Government will reduce crime, rebuild our economy and restore our lifestyle," Mrs Hersey said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.