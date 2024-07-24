Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Millie to check women's health

July 24 2024 - 3:00pm
Millie is touring the Big Rivers Region.
Millie, the BreastScreenNT bus, will be located at Katherine Hospital offering free breast mammograms for women over the age of 40 until early August.

