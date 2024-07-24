Millie to check women's health

Millie, the BreastScreenNT bus, will be located at Katherine Hospital offering free breast mammograms for women over the age of 40 until early August.
Millie's visit to the Big Rivers region started in mid-July at the Wurli Wurlinjang Aboriginal Health Service, where around 45 women were screened.
From Katherine, the bus will continue to Mataranka, where screening will take place from 26 to 30 August.
Minister for Health, Selena Uibo, said BreastScreenNT provides an important service across Territory communities through Millie, offering mammograms at the doorstep of Territorians who live in regional and remote locations.
"Everyone deserves access to quality care - this is why we bring services like these to Territorians," she said.
"I encourage all women eligible and concerned to get a breast screen when Millie visits their town."
Last year, Millie visited 19 remote communities and screened 1,055 women.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and is the second leading cause of cancer death after lung cancer.
Regular screening is the most effective way to detect breast cancer at an early stage before it can be felt or noticed. Early detection followed by early treatment can improve survival rates following a breast cancer diagnosis.
BreastScreenNT works with remote primary healthcare centres to ensure all eligible women are aware and encouraged to have a mammogram when Millie is in their community.
Of the 6,400 Territorian women who were screened in 2023, 49 women were found to have breast cancer.
BreastScreenNT provides free mammograms for the early detection of breast cancer in women aged 50 to 74 years of age.
Women aged 40 to 49 years or over 74 years are welcome to screen with BreastScreenNT, but it is recommended they have a discussion with their doctor in the first instance.
