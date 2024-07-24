Katherine Times
New road leads to 350 future residential blocks in Katherine

July 25 2024 - 7:24am
A new road - Corymbia Drive - has opened to provide access to Katherine's newest suburb.
More land options will be available in Katherine in a bid to support the residential building market.

