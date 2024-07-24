New road leads to 350 future residential blocks in Katherine

More land options will be available in Katherine in a bid to support the residential building market.
The Supporting Growth in Katherine East project is providing serviced superlot parcels of flood-free land for ongoing residential, commercial and community purposes, with the development expected to yield more than 350 residential lots into the future.
Stage 1 works, comprising earthworks, roadworks, stormwater, sewer and electrical works, are now complete, with a new road called Corymbia Drive, between the Stuart Highway and Casuarina Street, officially opened to the public to provide additional access to Casuarina Street Primary School as well as reduce existing traffic congestion on Cypress Street for residents of Katherine East.
Chief Minister Eva Lawler said the Government was growing the Territory and preparing it for the future.
"The Katherine East Neighbourhood Centre is a significant project for the people of Katherine, driving investment into the town, creating working opportunities and improving our lifestyle," she said.
"Creating more land availability is key as my team will provide more incentives for first home builders, allowing more people to set up roots in the Territory while also further supporting our construction industry."
The Katherine East work has been completed by BMD Urban, with the project supporting 197 employees including 26 per cent Indigenous employees.
Under the Supporting Growth in Katherine East project, the Northern Territory Government has also delivered the 1.3km duplication of the Stuart Highway which included safety upgrades at multiple intersections and major stormwater drain upgrades.
Further development is planned for Katherine East with $16 million provided in Budget 2024 for the construction of a new sewer pump station and associated sewer network and further subdivision works to provide serviced land for the future release of residential lots.
Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics, Joel Bowden said the infrastructure would support population growth in Katherine by enabling the future development of residential lots.
"This is a significant project for the people of Katherine," he said.
"This project will see serviced superlot parcels of flood free land for ongoing residential, commercial and community purposes."
Supporting Growth in Katherine East is a co-funded initiative by the Northern Territory Government and Australian Government under the Regional Growth Fund and Road Safety Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.