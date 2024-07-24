Fighter jet crashes in the Northern Territory

A fighter jet taking part in the nation's biggest warfare training exercise has crashed in a remote area of the Northern Territory.
A Defence spokesman confirmed the international participant in Exercise Pitch Black - believed to be an Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon - crashed south-west of Darwin, according to reports in the area between Daly River and Anson Bay.
"(The pilot) is safe and well after ejecting from (the) aircraft this morning during flying operations," the spokesman said.
"Australian Defence Force personnel responded immediately and professionally at 10:45am to an aircraft emergency in the exercise area and coordinated recovery of the pilot with a search and rescue helicopter."
The Defence spokesman said after ejecting from his aircraft, the pilot "made immediate contact with aircrew in the area via radio following their ejection".
The pilot was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital by the CHC Rescue Helicopter, where he arrived at around 1.30pm.
Defence confirmed all Pitch Black flying activity for the remainder of the day has been cancelled.
This year's Exercise Pitch Black is the first time the Italian Air Force has joined 19 other nations to participate in the training, showcasing Italy's commitment to enhance its military capabilities and strength international partnerships.
Prior to the exercise, Brigadier General Filippo Nannelli, Italian Air Force detachment commander, said his people were excited to be in Australia for the event.
"We are looking forward to the chance to collaborate and work with so many international partners from this area of the globe, far from our homeland," he said.
The Italian Air Force brought the F-2000 Typhoon, F-35, a KC-767 refueller and E550 CAEW, contributing to the largest number of fifth-generation, airborne early warning and control aircraft and air-to-air refuelling tankers in a Pitch Black exercise.
Exercise Pitch Black 2024 is the largest in the exercise's 43-year history, with Italy contributing 21 aircraft.
"The most challenging part of the transit to Australia was the logistic footprint of our deployment. It required a lot of effort from our men and women to ensure we arrived here with so many aircraft," Brigadier General Nanelli said.
"Exercise Pitch Black is one of the biggest exercises where we are working together to create interoperability among partners," he said.
"It is up to 20 nations working and flying together, sharing knowledge and exchanging experience to make up a solid bond and relationship to work together to safeguard security on a global scale."
Italy also brought its Italian Navy aircraft carrier ITS Cavour to participate in Exercise Pitch Black 24.
In August last year, during a military exercise in the NT, three United States Marines were been killed and several more injured after their aircraft crashed off the Northern Territory coast during a drill.
The Boeing MV-22B Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft was carrying 23 American personnel when it crashed during a routine training exercise, the US military said at the time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.