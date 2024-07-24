Woman dies after alleged assault

A 36-year-old woman has died after allegedly been struck in the head during a domestic violence incident in Katherine earlier in July.
Police said just before 9pm on July 11, the woman was allegedly assaulted by her former partner on Railway Terrace, but Emergency Services could not find her at the location at the time, with police locating her the next day at a residence nearby.
"The victim stated she had been struck in the head," police said at the time.
She was later conveyed to Katherine Hospital for treatment and on the July 13, was conveyed to Royal Darwin Hospital for further treatment.
Three days later, police were informed her condition had deteriorated and that she was in critical condition within the ICU.
On July 29, Northern Territory Police arrested a man in relation to the alleged domestic violence incident.
A 45-year-old was charged with Recklessly Endangering Life and Intend Serious Harm, Cause Any Harm.
The woman died at Royal Darwin Hospital in the evening of July 22.
Detectives from Major Crime have been investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, with investigators working in both Darwin and Katherine.
Detective Senior Sergeant Jon Beer said it was a complex investigation.
"Tragically a woman has now lost her life," he said.
Police said the 45-year-old man in custody has been remanded to appear in Darwin Local Court later in July.
"NT Police are currently working closely with the Department of Public Prosecutions as investigations continue now that the woman has passed," Det Sen Sgt Beer said.
"We have already spoken to a large number of people but we are still urging anyone with information to contact police on 131 444."
Police said they were particularly interested in CCTV and dash-cam footage from Railway Terrace between 8:30 and 9:30pm on July 11.
