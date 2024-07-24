'We train for this': Defence provides fighter jet crash update

The Italian Air Force has confirmed an EFA 2000 Typhoon aircraft encountered an unknown issue during a training flight in the Northern Territory before crashing to the ground nearly Daly River, south of Darwin.
The pilot, who was participating Exercise Pitch Black 24, is safe and well and has been transported to Royal Darwin Hospital for precautionary checks after ejecting from their aircraft.
At 10:45am on Wednesday July 24, the pilot made contact with aircrews in the area via radio.
Australian Defence Force personnel in Darwin and Tindal responded immediately coordinating the recovery of the pilot via the CHC rescue helicopter.
Exercise Commander, Air Commodore Peter Robinson, confirmed the pilot was uninjured, safe and in good spirits.
"Our Defence personnel worked rapidly and efficiently to respond to this situation and worked to help recover the pilot," Air Commodore Robinson said.
"We train for these scenarios as part of all of our safety planning and I was pleased to see the integration of international personnel with our own to coordinate the search, rescue and recovery of the pilot to hospital within three hours.
"I would like to thank all of those, including the Northern Territory emergency services who played a part in getting this pilot back to safety."
Exercise Pitch Black involves about 140 aircraft, 4500 personnel and 20 nations for exercises in the Northern Territory.
"We are a few weeks into the exercise and we have all formed friendships both in the Northern Territory and internationally as we rehearse and practise these complex flying activities."
The site, outside of the Darwin and Katherine flying areas, is now the subject of a safety investigation. People are asked to avoid the area.
