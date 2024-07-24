Katherine Times
'We train for this': Defence provides fighter jet crash update

Updated July 25 2024 - 7:23am, first published 7:00am
An Italian Typhoon has crashed near Darwin.
The Italian Air Force has confirmed an EFA 2000 Typhoon aircraft encountered an unknown issue during a training flight in the Northern Territory before crashing to the ground nearly Daly River, south of Darwin.

