Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

From the Mayor's desk

By Lis Clark, Mayor of Katherine
July 26 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherine Mayor, Lis Clark.
Katherine Mayor, Lis Clark.

Elected Members will have a stall at the market on the 3rd of August from 9.00am - 12.00pm. This is a chance for our community to come and have a look at the plans for the Pool, get a copy of the Municipal Plan, the Council Community Grants Program and any other information about council that you would like.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.