From the Mayor's desk

Some of the items from our Council meeting were - Audit and Risk Management Committee Charter V4 - this was for the provision of the independent members appointment to be a minimum of 2 years. Centenary of Katherine Advisory Committee was just to tidy up some anomalies in Elected Member appointments. ALGA (Australian Local Government Association) conference report and our visits to see the defence minister Thistlethwaite, American Embassy and meeting with heads of Defence personnel, Round Table with Ministers, as well as the conference. Some items from the conference was the smaller councils need more grant funding as most of the grant funding goes to larger councils. Local councils are the most trusted form of government in the community, plea to Federal Government to increase funding to Councils by 1% of the taxation revenue.