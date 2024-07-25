From the Mayor's desk

Elected Members will have a stall at the market on the 3rd of August from 9.00am - 12.00pm. This is a chance for our community to come and have a look at the plans for the Pool, get a copy of the Municipal Plan, the Council Community Grants Program and any other information about council that you would like.
Activate Katherine is hoping to Live Stream the Olympics in the town square for the duration. There will be more information as the time draws near.
I hope everyone enjoyed the Show. Congratulations to all the winners of all the entries. Joanna Holden was presented with the Katherine Town Council Volunteer of the Show trophy. Joanna has been a tireless volunteer for many years, and it is really great that she was recognised. Volunteers are an important part of the show. A huge thank you and congratulations to the committee for another successful show.
Another milestone for Katherine was the 50 years celebration of the Catholic Church. Bishop Shohan from Darwin and other distinguished guests were there to celebrate. A wonderful lunch was supplied by the Filipino and Indian community. Congratulations to the church on a historic 50 years of being in our Katherine community.
Some of the items from our Council meeting were - Audit and Risk Management Committee Charter V4 - this was for the provision of the independent members appointment to be a minimum of 2 years. Centenary of Katherine Advisory Committee was just to tidy up some anomalies in Elected Member appointments. ALGA (Australian Local Government Association) conference report and our visits to see the defence minister Thistlethwaite, American Embassy and meeting with heads of Defence personnel, Round Table with Ministers, as well as the conference. Some items from the conference was the smaller councils need more grant funding as most of the grant funding goes to larger councils. Local councils are the most trusted form of government in the community, plea to Federal Government to increase funding to Councils by 1% of the taxation revenue.
Thank you to the Commissioner of Police for the extra Police during the Show week. The horses as well as the dog units were here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.