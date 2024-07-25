How long does it take for car accident claims to be paid out?

This is branded content.
Are you about to make a compensation claim for a car accident and want to know how long it will take to be paid out? Perhaps your claim is ongoing, and you want a rough time frame to follow? Car accident claims can be confusing for many people, leaving them unsure where to turn for answers.
That is where we come in to help! Today, our brief guide tells you how long it takes for car accident claims to be paid out and what you can expect from the claims process.
You can make a personal injury claim for a car accident if you were injured during an accident that was not your fault. You can claim compensation for any injuries that impacted your ability to work, have left you with expensive medical bills, or caused you pain and suffering.
You can also claim for life-changing injuries, like those that have caused a disability and leave you unable to work or care for yourself.
When claiming for these injuries and their long-term impact, you will need plenty of evidence to back up your claims. Medical records, reports from your doctor, and documentation proving the help you are receiving will be used to support your claim and help you get the compensation you deserve.
After a car accident, we recommend seeing your doctor so they can assess any injuries (both physical and mental) and provide any needed treatment. You can also use this time to secure your medical records and detail any long-term implications of these injuries.
The car accident claim process can look slightly different for everyone, but it will typically follow the same steps. We have outlined them below so you can see what to expect.
Everyone will begin by meeting with a personal injury lawyer. An initial conversation usually takes place over the phone before an in-person meeting, during which you will discuss your injuries, and your lawyer will offer guidance on the claims process.
Your lawyer will inform you of any fees here, whether they operate on a no-win, no, no-fee basis, and what you can expect for the next few months. You will likely sign an agreement with your lawyer if you are happy to proceed with them handling your claim.
Once you and your lawyer have agreed to work together, they will start to gather evidence needed for your case. They must compile proof that you deserve compensation and have been impacted by the accident. The following are typically gathered:
You can speed the process up by having this information ready to go. The point of this evidence is to prove that you were not at fault in the accident and have sustained physical, psychological, or financial damage.
Once your lawyer has the needed evidence, they will claim compensation against the at-fault driver and their insurance. They will likely meet with the at-fault insurance representatives in a conference-style room, where they will try to settle the case. In an ideal scenario, the case is settled here and you receive compensation.
The case is taken to court when a decision can't be made. Here, both parties' lawyers will argue their case, and a judge will decide whether or not you are successful. Successful cases will see a lump sum of tax-free compensation paid directly to them.
The time it takes for car accident claims to be paid out varies depending on the complexity of your case and whether it is settled or taken to court. On average, most cases are settled within twelve months from the date of engaging a lawyer to handle the claim.
This does depend on your injuries and whether they have stabilised or if you are still receiving treatment. You need to know the full extent of your injuries before claiming to ensure you get the correct amount of compensation.
You can ask your lawyer for a rough timeline when you start your compensation claim. They will also keep you updated throughout the process, ensuring that you know the progress and when to expect a decision on your claim.
A claim can take up to twelve months to be processed and paid out if successful. While this does sound like a long time, some claims can be processed quicker, especially if they are straightforward and the evidence shows the at-fault driver is to blame.
Your lawyer will keep you updated throughout the process so you know when you can expect to receive your compensation if successful.
