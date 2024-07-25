Crime crisis: 'Channel your frustration'

With a spate of crime continuing to ravage through Katherine, the town's Mayor Lis Clark has urged residents to "channel their 'completely understandable' frustration" into safeguarding their homes and looking out for their neighbours.
Mrs Clark, who has lived in Katherine for more than 50 years, raised her family in town and run her own business, described the social impact of crime as devastating and residents' anger as "relatable".
"I understand that people get angry when they think nothing is being done to prevent this escalating problem that impacts us all," she said.
"Council cannot fight crime on the front line, but we pour an enormous amount of energy into campaigning for action from those who can do something, and make sure that we are always in their ear, ground truthing everything they say and do about crime in Katherine."
Mrs Clark said she personally speaks to the Police Commissioner and Commander and their staff at least weekly, "reporting what's happening in town and giving them insights into the problem so they understand our reality".
"Council is in daily contact with the police and a coalition of community groups involved in crime prevention," she said.
"Our advocacy has helped keep the bottle shops manned, extra police on the ground during show week, and we are working hard to find ways to get countrymen back home."
The Mayor said angry residents would frequently confront her and other elected members, demanding Council action.
"We don't often speak publicly about our crime prevention activities, but I want people to know we feel their pain.
"I am doing everything humanly possible to create effective action.
"As they say, dealing with these problems takes a village, so one thing I can do to make a difference is to urge residents to take responsibility for their safety and security and keep an eye out for their neighbours.
"Crime is opportunistic, so lock your doors, shut your windows, keep keys and valuables out of sight, and if you see suspicious activity in your area, report it immediately. "
Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, said in 34 years of living in Katherine she had "not seen the community in as much despair as it is right now".
"I hear stories daily of lost hope and frustration," she said.
"I receive emails, phone calls and listen to constituents daily sharing their stories of heartbreak and despair.
"We are a community crying out for action on crime."
