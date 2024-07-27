Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

National Park campground reopens with spectacular sights

Updated July 28 2024 - 10:04am, first published 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Parks Selena Uibo with Traditional Wardaman dancers at the redeveloped Gumil Campground at Gregory National Park.
Minister for Parks Selena Uibo with Traditional Wardaman dancers at the redeveloped Gumil Campground at Gregory National Park.

Territorians and visitors can now camp and enjoy picturesque views of the escarpment at an upgraded campground within the Judbarra - Gregory National Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.