National Park campground reopens with spectacular sights

Territorians and visitors can now camp and enjoy picturesque views of the escarpment at an upgraded campground within the Judbarra - Gregory National Park.
Located a few hours west of Katherine on the Victoria Highway, Gregory National Park is the Territory's largest park, offering camping, fishing and four-wheel driving recreational activities.
Now the Gumil Campground, featuring two lookouts with spectacular views over some of the Territory's most valuable natural and cultural landscapes, has received a $1 million make-over.
Located 27 km east of the Victoria River Roadhouse, the campground is accessible by a steep 4WD track, and is only open throughout the dry season for camping.
Minister for Parks and Rangers Selena Uibo said Territorians and visitors loved to spend time outdoors in the NT.
"That is why we have invested in improving the Gumil campground at Gregory National Park, " she said. "The Territory Government has worked closely with Traditional Owners to protect our unique landscape through joint management, and ensure the Park can be safely enjoyed."
The campground offers 16 unpowered sites, an amenities block and access to wood fired BBQs, but visitors will need to be fully self-sufficient and provide their own water supplies.
Last year the park - which can be reached via the Victoria Highway from Katherine and Kununurra, or via the unsealed Buntine and Buchanan highways - attracted almost 50,000 visitors, offering a number of 4WD tracks for suitably prepared visitors to explore.
The park showcases the transition zone between the Territory's tropical and semi-arid regions and boasts stunning gorges, escarpments, and the sandstone formations of the Victoria Daly Region.
