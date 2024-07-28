OPINION: Bringing integrity back to politics, one vote at a time

We employ politicians to make decisions for our greater good. But who really makes government decisions, why, and for whose benefit? These are questions that should be easy for the public to answer. But this year alone the two major NT parties declared nearly $1.5 million in political donations. People are tired of the gravy train. And as an independent I want to help change it.
Territorians wonder how seemingly bad decisions often get a free pass through Parliament. The CLP sale of Darwin Port? Constant changes to bail and alcohol laws? Fracking Beetaloo? The Middle Arm petrochemical hub? 100,000 hectares of broad acre cotton by 2030? Ongoing gifting of our water? Are these the future you voted for?
A recent report by the Centre for Public Integrity, experts in public law, was scathing of how big business is done here. They talk about a lack of laws related to integrity, leading to what they call "a trinity of vices - secrecy, corruption and unfairness".
Territory politics is historically dominated by big swings, with nearly all ALP or all CLP in power at any given time. We have no senate, so passing laws is a one stop shop, suiting whoever is in power.
Most other states have a register of lobbyists - people paid by industry and organisations. These companies and individuals, often ex-politicians and advisors, specialise in helping business get favour with Government. We have no lobbyist register, and Ministers diaries do not need to be published as in other states.
We also only have a small six-month period before politicians can leave politics and rebadge themselves in a company shirt. It is 18 months in other states. Adam Giles went to Gina Rinehart, Gunner to Tiggy Forrest. This 'revolving door' needs to stop.
In this election we are seeing a rise of Independents across the Territory. Everyday people, from all walks of life, who want to bring integrity to parliament. If elected their presence will force debate and make sure better laws are passed in the NT. A fully funded ICAC, re-establishment of the cross-party Scrutiny Committee, and laws to improve transparency and integrity are critical.
Imagine if all elected politicians had to declare who had lobbied them, and then properly negotiate best outcomes for Territorians together? The NT has never had this. We desperately need it...it's now or never never.
