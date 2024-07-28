Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
OPINION: Bringing integrity back to politics, one vote at a time

By Dr Sam Phelan, Independent Candidate for Katherine.
Updated July 28 2024 - 10:19am, first published 10:16am
Dr Sam Phelan at a recent event in Katherine.
We employ politicians to make decisions for our greater good. But who really makes government decisions, why, and for whose benefit? These are questions that should be easy for the public to answer. But this year alone the two major NT parties declared nearly $1.5 million in political donations. People are tired of the gravy train. And as an independent I want to help change it.

