Our #1 in Paris: Telaya Blacksmith

Growing up with Cathy Freeman as her idol, a young Warlpiri woman from the Big Rivers Region is gearing up to become an idol within her own rights.
Selected to represent Australia at the 2022 Virtus Oceania Asia Games in Brisbane aged only 14, Telaya Blacksmith has already made her mark on the para-athletics stage, but with a ticket to the Paralympics in Paris the Lajamanu teen is set to represent her country on a new level.
"To think that I'll be at school one day and the next on a plane to compete on the biggest stage across the other side of the world is hard to get my head around it," she told Sport Inclusion Australia.
At 15, the young athlete represented Australia at the 2023 Virtus Global Games in Vichy, France, and now, at the young age of 16, she will become a Paralympian when she competes at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
"Vichy was a great experience and taught me a lot about what to do in between races and training. I feel much better about being away from home and how important food, sleep and all the other little things are to have me perform at my best," she said.
"When I told my family I might be going to the Paralympics they were so proud. Now that it has been announced I can tell them that I am going to be a Paralympian, I will be the first person of Warlpiri descent to compete at the Paralympics, it's a big deal for all my family in the NT."
Already a role model for many, the teenager said she would be racing in Paris in a bid to encourage family members to reach for the stars.
"Lots of my cousins, nieces and nephews look up to me and that is something that will be pushing me when I race and the legs start to burn in that last 100m," she said.
The young T20 athlete lives in Sydney where she attends Endeavour High School, a sports-focussed school with a history of developing Olympians, with Ms Blacksmith being the school's first Paralympian.
On August 16, the she and her team departed for Montpellier in France, where they will be training prior to travelling to the the Paralympic village in Paris.
Ms Blacksmith's Paralympic schedule is 400m heats on September 2, 400m final on September 3 and possibly the long jump final on September 6.
