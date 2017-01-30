JANUARY looks like finishing about 200mm above average for rain in Katherine.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
$3b child support system the latest tech-wreck
Department got $104 million to replace creaking system. Four years later, it's still there.
Indigenous children twice as likely to die from severe infection
Medical researchers have called for urgent attention over the disproportionately high rate of deaths in Indigenous Australian children ...
Our first day at school
Katherine River falling fast, we need glue
Australia Day Katherine 2017
People and faces from Katherine's Australia Day celebrations 2017.
Borroloola welcomes new citizens
Globemaster flies low over Katherine
Katherine’s Australia Day winners
River starting to fall
Latest News
Regional Focus
Teenage girl falls to death from cliff
TAS: A teenager has died after falling 15m from a cliff.
‘They’ll kill me’: Uber driver in carjacking
NSW: An Uber driver pulled from his car and bashed says he feared for his life.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, January 30, 2017
Today's Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
State of the Nation | Monday, January 30, 2017
Hhere's your news snapshot from across regional Australia and beyond.
RECOMMENDED
Katherine competing at this year’s Open
Katherine is being represented by surprising star Shelby Rogers at this year’s Australian Open.
Next stop is MCG
A Katherine school team has earned the chance to play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground next month.
Home game for Hawks
The big River Hawks take on second-placed Southern Districts at Nitmiluk Oval on Sunday.
The world awaits
A bronze for Lauren
Lauren Kingsley won a bronze medal in the Under 18s National Lawn Bowling Championships last week.
Rodeo high fliers
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Scott Morrison to lift credit limit as Australia's debt hurtles towards $500 billion
The federal government will be forced to lift its own self-imposed credit limit in the coming months as ...
$3 billion child support system the latest federal government tech-wreck
Department got $104 million to replace creaking system. Four years later, it's still there.
Cyberbullying top of parents' minds as teens go back to school
Cyberbullying is at the top of parents' minds as they send their teenage kids back to school this ...
Donald Trump tells Malcolm Turnbull he will honour deal to resettle refugees from Nauru and Manus
Details of who will be resettled in the US remain unclear.
Islam-critical Kirralie Smith seen as potential libertarian leader
As Kirralie Smith sits at a sidewalk table in Taree for an interview this week, there is a ...
Families split as Trump Muslim ban 'banishes normal, honest people'
Donald Trump's Muslim ban banishing normal, honest people who are trying to visit their families, says Melbourne's Somalian ...
Top Stories
Giwining to reopen
The Parks and Wildlife Commission hopes to have Giwining up and running for the dry season of 2017.
Eight-eyed Wolfies shine in torchlight
Wolf Spiders are fierce nocturnal hunters that depend on excellent eyesight and an acute sense of touch to ...
Mistletoe display adds festive touch
Some species of mistletoe around Katherine put on a seasonal display of reddish orange flowers as the rain ...
Take the plunge at Leliyn
A holiday at home can be jam packed with low cost outings, like the swimming spots at Leliyn, ...
Entertainment
Look who’s in the jungle
The competition on season three of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! is set to ...
Celebrities speak out, join thousands protesting against Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Some joined protesters at JFK and LAX airports, while other celebrities used their Twitter platforms to speak out.
Networking: Star Wars actress Pernilla August joins the cast of Glitch
US network NBC confirms a 10-part revival of Will & Grace will come later this year, plus all ...
G'Day USA 2017 honours Hollywood's man of the moment, Ben Mendelsohn
Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn, Moulin Rouge designer Catherine Martin and TV executive David Hill honoured.
Life & Style
One third of ICU doctors bullied, survey finds, prompting crackdown by College of Intensive Care Medicine
Female intensive care doctors are copping sexual harassment and discrimination in high stakes, high-stress ICU wards.
Life's simple pleasures will make you rich
How to escape FOMO, YOLO spending and envy.
Shares Race returns with tipsters backing gold miners in front
Tipsters with portfolios loaded up with gold miners and mining services companies have done best in the first ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Extreme heat predicted for Canberra ahead of first day back to school
It will be a blazing start to the new school year.
Canberra children get ready for first day of school
For many, the first day of school will be a day of strong emotions and a few tears. ...
Opinion
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Administering the new backpacker tax
Growers need to make sure they know the requirements for administering the new backpacker tax rate.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Travel
Qantas offers refunds to Australians affected by Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Qantas is offering refunds or the option to change destinations to passengers travelling from Australia to the United ...
The 10 things Spain does best
Spain has distinctive food, festivals and architecture to savour.
The cruises with the best onshore excursions for every traveller, young and old
How cruising became almost as much about the shore as it is the sea.
Vietnam travel tips: How to cross the street in Ho Chi Minh City
Crossing a street in Vietnam requires a clear head and nerves of steel, two things not exactly helped ...