Northern Territory cattle herds are expected to rebuild at a slower pace than their southern counterparts.
Our local ‘rock’ star
Hit and run in Katherine
Light towers go up
KATHERINE sporting grounds will light up like never before through an almost half million dollar project.
Free exercise gear for Katherine
Tindal work starts to roll in
Big rain, but not officially
BIRRR warns against USO loss
Last week Kalgoorlie in Western Australia had rain. Whenever a storm blew up there, Alpha’s Kristy Sparrow lost ...
Free public talk by artist
Katherine has “no need” for crime taskforce
Katherine has missed out on the NT governments new taskforce aimed at tackling youth crime across the Northern ...
Why Coober Pedy is the opal of the Australian desert
NSW: Welcome to the opal capital of the world and the strangest town in Australia.
The week in pictures: February 4, 2017
The best photos by Fairfax photographers from across the country.
Katherine competing at this year’s Open
Katherine is being represented by surprising star Shelby Rogers at this year’s Australian Open.
Next stop is MCG
A Katherine school team has earned the chance to play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground next month.
Home game for Hawks
The big River Hawks take on second-placed Southern Districts at Nitmiluk Oval on Sunday.
The world awaits
A bronze for Lauren
Lauren Kingsley won a bronze medal in the Under 18s National Lawn Bowling Championships last week.
Rodeo high fliers
Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz
Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's ...
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest in Melbourne's north-west
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
'Clean coal' would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
"Clean coal" plants that the Turnbull government has flagged could get clean energy subsidies are more expensive than ...
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
Politicians, diplomats scramble to repair US-Australian alliance after Trump tweets
Australian and American officials spent Friday scrambling to shore up the US refugee swap deal – and repair ...
Government MPs working to bring same-sex marriage policy to a head over next fortnight
The push to allow a free vote is being driven by the backbench, though some cabinet ministers are ...
Crocodiles on the move
When waterways fill during the wet season, it is easier for salties to move to places that you ...
Giwining to reopen
The Parks and Wildlife Commission hopes to have Giwining up and running for the dry season of 2017.
Eight-eyed Wolfies shine in torchlight
Wolf Spiders are fierce nocturnal hunters that depend on excellent eyesight and an acute sense of touch to ...
Mistletoe display adds festive touch
Some species of mistletoe around Katherine put on a seasonal display of reddish orange flowers as the rain ...
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Administering the new backpacker tax
Growers need to make sure they know the requirements for administering the new backpacker tax rate.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
Flight Test: Air Canada
The plane's a dream but it's not all smooth flying.
South America by private jet: Does travel get any better?
South America by private jet could just be the ultimate travel experience.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...