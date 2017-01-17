Wolf Spiders are fierce nocturnal hunters that depend on excellent eyesight and an acute sense of touch to ...
Katherine construction site set ablaze
Construction equipment on a site in Katherine south was victim of an arson attack over the weekend.
Rain storm hits Katherine
Ozcon in liquidation
Manufacturing company Ozcon Industries closes business citing financial problems.
Special delivery outside hospital
Cattle herd size to increase in 2017
Australia's cattle herd to rise in second half of the year.
Throwback Thursday I Back to 2006
Police back on line
Police crack down on Katherine thieves
New arrival for Katherine Times
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
Next stop is MCG
A Katherine school team has earned the chance to play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground next month.
Home game for Hawks
The big River Hawks take on second-placed Southern Districts at Nitmiluk Oval on Sunday.
The world awaits
A bronze for Lauren
Lauren Kingsley won a bronze medal in the Under 18s National Lawn Bowling Championships last week.
Rodeo high fliers
Bowling ’em over
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Half of Australia's 12,000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees to be settled by just one Sydney council
Fairfield City Council, which welcomed 3000 humanitarian arrivals last year, has been told to expect the same again.
Motorists suffer the single biggest weekly jump in petrol prices in two years
Petrol prices are on the up and up, and the OPEC deal is going to further fuel this ...
Japan kills whale in Australian sanctuary as hunters give Sea Shepherd the slip
Japan was caught killing a whale deep inside Antarctic waters declared by Australia to be a protected whale ...
Malcolm Turnbull mulls cabinet secretary role as part of likely elevation of Arthur Sinodinos
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull could wait until Wednesday to reveal the shape of his rejigged cabinet as he ...
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson invited to Donald Trump's presidential inauguration
Staffer claims Donald Trump knows Pauline Hanson is a "big supporter" of the President-elect.
Eight-eyed Wolfies shine in torchlight
Wolf Spiders are fierce nocturnal hunters that depend on excellent eyesight and an acute sense of touch to ...
Mistletoe display adds festive touch
Some species of mistletoe around Katherine put on a seasonal display of reddish orange flowers as the rain ...
Take the plunge at Leliyn
A holiday at home can be jam packed with low cost outings, like the swimming spots at Leliyn, ...
Keep an eye out for salties
In the Top End you should expect to find saltwater crocodiles in any waterway at any time.
Indie Book Awards 2017 shortlists: Maxine Beneba Clarke's 'hard sell'
Maxine Beneba Clarke thought her memoir, The Hate Race, would be "a hard sell at the end of ...
Bec Judd weighs in on Channel Nine colleague Amber Sherlock and 'whitegate'
"I can see why women would be uptight about [wardrobe] because they get criticised. Women are under such ...
I saw my billboard and said, 'Dad, I made it': OITNB's Danielle Brooks on success
I never would have guessed a year after graduating, now 22, I would see my face on a ...
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle meets the Duchess of Cambridge: reports
The Prince introduced his new girlfriend to the Duchess on a trip to Kensington Palace.
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Chewing gum is better than drugs for easing nausea after surgery, study suggests
Chewing a piece of gum could be more effective than a common drug for relieving nausea, new research ...
How to avoid spending too much on gym memberships
Getting fit is often at the top of the list of New Year resolutions, but consumers have to ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Derryn Hinch: Just another politician
In one action on Wednesday, Derryn Hinch became everything he spent years on the radio railing against: A ...
Where will we find future ag sector funds?
The challenge and opportunity for the farm finance industry is to cultivate a broad, deep and varied pool ...
The case for a universal basic income | Opinion
What if the right to an income was as basic as the right to vote?
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Items on an aircraft you never want to see
Aircraft carry several pieces of equipment that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on ...
Where to go for a five-star family holiday in 2017: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
This resort offers everything from the extravagant to the pleasingly simple.
Travel tips: Canada and US trip, should we hire a car?
Visiting Quebec City and Montreal, then to the US. How should we do it?