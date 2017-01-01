There is plenty of reading material to relax and enthral during the holiday period.
A few quick reads
Sometimes you can be momentarily entertained with a short novel.
KT’s top five stories of 2016
What were the most read articles on the Katherine Times in 2016?
Katherine sexual assault
KT’s top five galleries of 2016
What were the most viewed photo galleries on the Katherine Times in 2016?
Katherine Times 2016 front covers
What made headlines in 2016? Take a look back in our gallery of front covers.
Top ten tips for taking holiday photos
Are you using your phone to take your holiday pictures? Here's ten tips to improve your images!
Holiday movie line up
There are plenty of family friendly movies to keep the children entertained this Christmas season.
Antiseptic topical technology now approved for use in calves
APVMA extends Tri-Solfen to calf use.
Michael Gunner here today
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Next stop is MCG
A Katherine school team has earned the chance to play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground next month.
Home game for Hawks
The big River Hawks take on second-placed Southern Districts at Nitmiluk Oval on Sunday.
The world awaits
A bronze for Lauren
Lauren Kingsley won a bronze medal in the Under 18s National Lawn Bowling Championships last week.
Rodeo high fliers
Bowling ’em over
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Paul Keating's department wanted to sell Royal Australian Mint
The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet backed the idea; the Treasury didn't.
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Finance Department resisted DFAT's costly 'Taj Mahal' headquarters
John Howard ended up selling the controversial property barely a year after he officially opened it.
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Forget Tampa, boat people panic began under Keating
A trickle of boats from Indochina changed Australian refugee policy for good.
Dune dreams: Peter O'Toole's cinematic marvel collides with butt-aching reality
It was the camel meat that did it. Festering inside a dusty hessian bag and passed from one ...
Tennis crisis over $200 million Seven deal
Tennis Australia is facing a new crisis amid claims a potential conflict of interest could have influenced the ...
Mistletoe display adds festive touch
Some species of mistletoe around Katherine put on a seasonal display of reddish orange flowers as the rain ...
Take the plunge at Leliyn
A holiday at home can be jam packed with low cost outings, like the swimming spots at Leliyn, ...
Keep an eye out for salties
In the Top End you should expect to find saltwater crocodiles in any waterway at any time.
Enjoy hiking safely
The Katherine region has a range of wonderful walking trails, but people need to be prepared when setting ...
Jesinta Franklin, Alice McCall, Christian Wilkins: The ones to watch in 2017
The personalities who not only survived 2016, they thrived.
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Azealia Banks targets Sia after the singer called her out for 'sacrificing animals'
It seems 2016 saved its weirdest moment for last.
Kathryn Heyman recalls the first time her body knew bliss
In our series on modern leisure, this author relives how the sea awakened her to the full force ...
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
I'm a world-class sleepwalker but I wouldn't have it any other way
I am an epic sleepwalker. A world class somnambulist. I defy you to find a better nightwalker. And ...
Dyslexic PhD student James Bond takes University of Sydney to the NSW anti-discrimination board
A man who was feted by former prime minister Julia Gillard is taking the University of Sydney to ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Derryn Hinch: Just another politician
In one action on Wednesday, Derryn Hinch became everything he spent years on the radio railing against: A ...
Where will we find future ag sector funds?
The challenge and opportunity for the farm finance industry is to cultivate a broad, deep and varied pool ...
The case for a universal basic income | Opinion
What if the right to an income was as basic as the right to vote?
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
Swan Valley, Western Australia: 20 reasons to visit
Twenty reasons why you should make your next holiday destination Western Australia's Swan Valley.