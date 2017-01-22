Multimedia

Snap up our cover photo

MOST people have snapped a photograph of a local scene they are particularly proud of. So why not ...

Water link to defects

THE Federal Government has commissioned a study into the potential health effects from the group of chemicals now ...

Diabetics feel the sting again

Andrew Mullard reckons diabetics have enough to contend with without the Federal Governmant imposing more costs on them.

Next stop is MCG

A Katherine school team has earned the chance to play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground next month.

Home game for Hawks

The big River Hawks take on second-placed Southern Districts at Nitmiluk Oval on Sunday.

The world awaits

A group of Katherine athletes are preparing to head to Perth for the world masters games.

A bronze for Lauren

Lauren Kingsley won a bronze medal in the Under 18s National Lawn Bowling Championships last week.

Rodeo high fliers

The end of rodeo season scramble means the best cowboys and cowgirls are heading to Mataranka this weekend

