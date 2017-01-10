Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Children given alcohol by parents less likely to binge
Children who obtain alcohol from people other than their parents are three times more likely to binge drink, ...
Centrelink system 'bringing some to the brink of suicide'
Centrelink's contentious debt recovery system is making some of the targeted people feel suicidal, independent MP Andrew Wilkie ...
Australian feral cat population millions smaller than thought
Government estimates of feral cat populations have been found to be off by millions in a new study.
Genetics consortium to invest $16m
New projects to drive livestock genetic gain.
Crocs on the move
Turnbull must right the wrongs for Aboriginal Australians
Malcolm Turnbull must use May's 50th anniversary of the referendum recognising Australian Aborigines to deliver the promises that ...
Books for the festive season
There is plenty of reading material to relax and enthral during the holiday period.
A few quick reads
Sometimes you can be momentarily entertained with a short novel.
KT’s top five stories of 2016
What were the most read articles on the Katherine Times in 2016?
Latest News
Regional Focus
State of the Nation | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Catch up with all the latest local, state, national and world news in this morning's blog.
Fairfax Front Pages | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Retirement home argument over coffee mug ends in bashing
NSW: Retiree left with bleeding from the brain after being bashed at a retirement village over a stolen ...
Bowls world record broken | Video
Cloncurry man Shayne Barwick has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest bowl ...
RECOMMENDED
Next stop is MCG
A Katherine school team has earned the chance to play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground next month.
Home game for Hawks
The big River Hawks take on second-placed Southern Districts at Nitmiluk Oval on Sunday.
The world awaits
A bronze for Lauren
Lauren Kingsley won a bronze medal in the Under 18s National Lawn Bowling Championships last week.
Rodeo high fliers
Bowling ’em over
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Michael Chamberlain dies from complications of leukaemia
Michael Chamberlain, who fought a long and bitter battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by ...
Centrelink's debt debacle: It's going to get worse, says union
It's bad now but going to get much worse, warns CPSU as Centrelink denies "pecking order" in debt ...
Sussan Ley billed taxpayers to attend New Year's Eve party with 'job queen' and party donor Sarina Russo
Health Minister Sussan Ley travelled to the Gold Coast twice at taxpayer expense for lavish New Year celebrations ...
Commonwealth Ombudsman slams government handling of visa cancellations and deportations
The Commonwealth Ombudsman has produced two scathing reports on practices by Australian immigration authorities.
Sussan Ley travel scandal: Who is job queen Sarina Russo?
When it comes to the employment and training sector, the names do not get any bigger than Sarina ...
Auditor-General to examine $2m grant to former senator Bob Day
A $2 million federal grant to a trades training school associated with former Family First senator Bob Day ...
Top Stories
Mistletoe display adds festive touch
Some species of mistletoe around Katherine put on a seasonal display of reddish orange flowers as the rain ...
Take the plunge at Leliyn
A holiday at home can be jam packed with low cost outings, like the swimming spots at Leliyn, ...
Keep an eye out for salties
In the Top End you should expect to find saltwater crocodiles in any waterway at any time.
Enjoy hiking safely
The Katherine region has a range of wonderful walking trails, but people need to be prepared when setting ...
Entertainment
Golden Globes 2017: Red Carpet
Once again Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone lead the frocks and faces shining on the Golden Globes red ...
Doll of Emma Watson as Belle from Beauty and the Beast becomes laughing stock
Argh, kill it with fire.
Golden Globes 2017: Hollywood goes La La, Jimmy Fallon stays safe and the stars take fire at Donald Trump
The hit musical La La Land cements its path to the Oscars with a sweep of the key categories.
Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of winners
The full list of winners from the 74th Golden Globe Awards.
Life & Style
Cost of older Australians with diabetes to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, new research shows
The indirect economic cost of rising numbers of ageing Australians with diabetes, measured in 'lost productive life years', ...
Calls for ACT to again lead prison syringe program debate reignited after AMA urges such initiatives nationally
Calls for the ACT to return to leading the national debate on safe needle exchange programs in prisons ...
Allen's Lollies hits the personalisation sweet spot
NATIONAL: One hour north of Melbourne there's a factory that makes magic.
Our bad report card holds an opportunity too good to miss
Our slipping education results could be a turning point, if we allow it.
Malek Fahd: Islamic Council refuses to hand over land to school
Australia's peak Islamic body has refused to relinquish land being used by one of the state's largest schools ...
Beautiful but expensive: What international students really think about studying in Sydney
International students have given Sydney the thumbs up as a place to study, despite concerns about discrimination and ...
Opinion
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Derryn Hinch: Just another politician
In one action on Wednesday, Derryn Hinch became everything he spent years on the radio railing against: A ...
Where will we find future ag sector funds?
The challenge and opportunity for the farm finance industry is to cultivate a broad, deep and varied pool ...
The case for a universal basic income | Opinion
What if the right to an income was as basic as the right to vote?
Travel
10-hour flight, 5 movies, $100: Qantas passenger takes action over broken in-flight entertainment system
How many movies can you squeeze in on an international flight?
Cheap flights as Emirates launches 2017 new year sale
If travel was on the top of your New Year's Resolutions, now is a good time to book.
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Booking direct with a hotel vs online travel agent: What gets you a better hotel room rate?
Does booking direct with the hotel get you a better price and a better room?