Big River, watching for rain

MANY Katherine people are keeping close watch of the weather radar to watch another storm front tracking south-east ...

Roads are still open

The Stuart Highway link between Darwin and Katherine is still open despite at least one flood detours.

​River is rising fast

The Bureau of Meteorology has this morning re-issued a minor flood warning for the Katherine River Gorge Road.

New CEO doubles up

Doomadgee Aboriginal Council’s new CEO is in a unique position but one that will make him a very ...

Light towers go up

KATHERINE sporting grounds will light up like never before through an almost half million dollar project.

Next stop is MCG

A Katherine school team has earned the chance to play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground next month.

Home game for Hawks

The big River Hawks take on second-placed Southern Districts at Nitmiluk Oval on Sunday.

The world awaits

A group of Katherine athletes are preparing to head to Perth for the world masters games.

A bronze for Lauren

Lauren Kingsley won a bronze medal in the Under 18s National Lawn Bowling Championships last week.

Rodeo high fliers

The end of rodeo season scramble means the best cowboys and cowgirls are heading to Mataranka this weekend

Crocodiles on the move

When waterways fill during the wet season, it is easier for salties to move to places that you ...

Giwining to reopen

The Parks and Wildlife Commission hopes to have Giwining up and running for the dry season of 2017.

