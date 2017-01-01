Multimedia

Photo galleries

Find a local business

Is your business mobile ready?

Subscribe to our eEdition

Read the complete paper online every week

Local News

Katherine sexual assault

Katherine sexual assault

NORTHERN Territory police are calling for witnesses in relation to an alleged Christmas eve sexual assault in Katherine.

Holiday movie line up

Holiday movie line up

There are plenty of family friendly movies to keep the children entertained this Christmas season.

Michael Gunner here today

Michael Gunner here today

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner is expected to make a surprise visit to Katherine today.

Latest News

Regional Focus

A present to remember

A present to remember

VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.

RECOMMENDED

Local Sport

  1. +more local sport stories
Next stop is MCG

Next stop is MCG

A Katherine school team has earned the chance to play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground next month.

Home game for Hawks

The big River Hawks take on second-placed Southern Districts at Nitmiluk Oval on Sunday.

The world awaits

The world awaits

A group of Katherine athletes are preparing to head to Perth for the world masters games.

A bronze for Lauren

A bronze for Lauren

Lauren Kingsley won a bronze medal in the Under 18s National Lawn Bowling Championships last week.

Rodeo high fliers

Rodeo high fliers

The end of rodeo season scramble means the best cowboys and cowgirls are heading to Mataranka this weekend

Bowling ’em over

Bowling ’em over

Katherine lawn bowler Lauren Kingsley is representing the Northern Territory in the Under 18s National Lawn Bowls championships ...

TV Guide

  • {!= date.text !}
  • {!= show.name !}
    {!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}

National

Top Stories

COMMUNITY

  1. +more community stories
  2. Events
  3. Photo Sales
  4. Find Local Products & Services

Enjoy hiking safely

Enjoy hiking safely

The Katherine region has a range of wonderful walking trails, but people need to be prepared when setting ...

Entertainment

Life & Style

Top baby names for 2016

Top baby names for 2016

Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.

Features

Opinion

Travel

Smartphone
Tablet - Narrow
Tablet - Wide
Desktop