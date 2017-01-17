Multimedia

Ozcon in liquidation

Manufacturing company Ozcon Industries closes business citing financial problems.

Police back on line

THE communication problems suffered by Katherine Police yesterday have been resolved.

Next stop is MCG

A Katherine school team has earned the chance to play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground next month.

Home game for Hawks

The big River Hawks take on second-placed Southern Districts at Nitmiluk Oval on Sunday.

The world awaits

A group of Katherine athletes are preparing to head to Perth for the world masters games.

A bronze for Lauren

Lauren Kingsley won a bronze medal in the Under 18s National Lawn Bowling Championships last week.

Rodeo high fliers

The end of rodeo season scramble means the best cowboys and cowgirls are heading to Mataranka this weekend

Bowling ’em over

Katherine lawn bowler Lauren Kingsley is representing the Northern Territory in the Under 18s National Lawn Bowls championships ...

