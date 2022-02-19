Wrap-up: Week two of the Zachary Rolfe murder trial

news, national,

The month-long trial of NT cop Zachary Rolfe, who stands charged with the murder of 19-year-old Aboriginal teenager Kumanjayi Walker, has reached the halfway point. Week two included the dismissal of a juror and a whole lot more body worn camera footage from police officers was shown to the jury. This was so they could see, from every possible perspective, the events leading up to and after Constable Rolfe shot Mr Walker three times. Here are all the main points from the past five days, and if you don't know the background of this case, have a read of the wrap-up from week one here. The court heard that two days before the shooting death of Kumanjayi Walker in Yuendumu, Constable Rolfe and other police officers who were there that night tried to arrest Mr Walker after getting a tip off that he was in a town camp near Alice Springs. The mission was unsuccessful, but the incident gave the jury a bit of an insight into the relationship between Aboriginal people in Central Australia and the police. Crown prosecutor Philip Strickland SC showed the court body worn footage of that operation, which involved numerous officers conducting a "cordon" around the house where Mr Walker was thought to be residing, while others knocked on the doors and windows. In the footage, Mr Rolfe is heard to tell officers he is going to "catch up" with two young Aboriginal men who are seen fleeing Warlpiri camp into the nearby scrub. It soon came to light that neither of the two men were Kumanjayi Walker, and they ran from police despite having done nothing wrong. In his evidence, Mr Rolfe's former colleague and self-described close friend, Constable Mitchell Hansen, told the court he and Constable Rolfe followed the two men because they "matched the description of [Kumanjayi] Walker". Mr Strickland asked, "Was it your experience that from time to time, men did run away from police?" Constable Hansen replied, "Yes it was." Mr Strickland asked, "Particularly Indigenous men?" Constable Hansen said, "Any offender that didn't want to get caught would run generally." This week, the jury began to hear the evidence of other police officers deployed to Yuendumu from Alice Springs that night. Constable Rolfe and these other officers were a part of a specialist group called the Immediate Response Team. The two other response team officers and the dog handler, who have appeared so far, were questioned about what they understood their purpose to be in Yuendumu, with a few giving answers that differed from previous evidence. All of the team members who have given evidence so far recalled the focus of their mission being to find and arrest Kumanjayi Walker, rather than simply providing respite for the local cops and to help them arrest Mr Walker the next morning - which is what the Assistant Commissioner said he thought they were doing. A major sticking point was whether they received and discussed an arrest plan put together by Yuendumu Officer in Charge Sergeant Julie Frost. The plan stated that the response team was to conduct general duties and gather intelligence on Mr Walker before meeting to arrest him with a local cop at 5.30 the next morning. However, in their evidence, the team members said they didn't recall being given a plan or any real detail from it. One of them, Constable James Kirstenfeldt, had his evidence about this brought into question. Crown prosecutor Philip Strickland SC pointed to the fact he mentioned "skimming" the plan in an earlier police interview and accusing him of saying he didn't remember to help the accused. "Your evidence that you don't recall being given an email by Julie Frost and you don't recall what its contents were, are those answers given to try and help Mr Rolfe?" Mr Strickland asked. Constable Kirstenfeldt replied, "No, it's because I don't recall the exact content of that email." The final response team officer and Constable Rolfe's partner in the attempt to arrest Mr Walker, Constable Adam Eberl, is yet to take the witness stand. Mr Walker's adoptive parents, aunties, uncles and grandparents took the witness stand this week - some in person and some via video link from Yuendumu. With the assistance of a Warlpiri language interpreter, Mr Walker's adoptive father Nathan Coulthard told the court about the events leading up to the shooting. He was sitting on a bed outside the house Mr Walker was in when constables Rolfe and Eberl came towards him, asking where Mr Walker was. "I saw the police coming in two directions," Mr Coultard said. "The looked like they were in a hurry." The pair went inside, after which Mr Coulthard heard three gunshots. Mr Walker's aunt, Louanna Williams, told the court she spoke with her nephew in the days between an incident where he ran at police with an axe and his death. "He told me about the incident that happened, that he came out with an axe, but he never meant to hurt anybody there," Ms Williams told the court. "He wanted to be arrested after the funeral ... he knew that he was in trouble." Ms Williams said her nephew also denied being involved in a spate of break-ins that led to all the local health staff leaving the community on the day of the shooting. Response team officer Constable Kirstenfeldt gave evidence that Mr Walker was the ringleader. Two of the most senior police officers in the NT force, for the Southern Desert Division Jody Nobbs and Assistant Commissioner Travis Wurst, gave evidence about their involvement in the deployment of the team on the night of the shooting. Assistant Commissioner Wurst gave authorisation for Constable Rolfe and three other members of the Immediate Response Team, as well as the police dog and handler, to be deployed from Alice Springs to Yuendumu. Superintendent Nobb told the court on Monday he wanted the response team to be sent because members were "highly skilled, highly trained [and] highly disciplined". However, when it was put to him during cross-examination by Constable Rolfe's lawyer, David Edwardson QC, Assistant Commissioner Wurst said he did not agree with that description and said Superintendent Nobbs did not pass on that intention. He said he thought the response team had been deployed, not for their skills, but because they would be the most likely to be able to go at short notice to provide desparately-needed help "I wasn't deploying the [Immediate Response Team] as the [Immediate Response Team], I was deploying officers to support the police at Yuendumu for a respite," he said. "It was not, in my view, a high-risk deployment. It was a deployment to provide general support to police officers in Yuendumu." Assistant Commissioner Wurst also told the court he thought Mr Walker's family planned to hand him over to police after the funeral. "The funeral that was going to occur later that day and their efforts would be undertaken utilising family and family relationships to facilitate the surrender," he said. Experienced combat surgeon Dr Keith Towsey was the first of the prosecution's expert witnesses to take the stand this week. During his evidence, the jury was shown a diagram for the autopsy of the three gunshot wounds Mr Walker sustained - labelled as A1, B1 and C1. Dr Towsey told the court he believed B1 was the fatal wound, as the bullet passed through Mr Walker's liver, kidney and spleen. "Those three organs in particular have quite a rich blood supply and penetrating trauma to them often causes quite extensive bleeding, which can be difficult to control." Constable Rolfe is accused of murdering Mr Walker by shooting him three times in the chest, the second two being at point blank range. It is the second and third shots that are the subject of the murder charge, with the prosecution deeming the first shot to be legally justified. However, Dr Towsey told the court the first shot, A1, would not have impacted the arm Mr Walker was wielding the scissors with. "It has not struck any major organs to cause a major haemorrhage," he said. "It has not affected the major muscle groups that provide power to the shoulder and it has not affected any of the nerve supply of the shoulder." "Anatomically, I can't see how the missile tract at A1 would affect his ability to use his right arm." During cross-examination by Mr Rolfe's lawyer, David Edwardson QC, Dr Towsey said he did not consider the first shot to be "incapacitating to the deceased". The emergency doctor who asessed Constable Rolfe at the Alice Springs Hospital after the shooting was the next to take the stand, saying he was mostly unscathed apart from a puncture wound in his left shoulder. During cross-examination, Dr Kerrie Sutherland told the court angry members of the public had gathered outside the hospital after hearing about the shooting on social media. She said Constable Rolfe seemed keen to get a tetnus shot and get out of there, which he did via the rear exit. The crime scene examiner, Senior Constable Ian Spilsbury, began his evidence, which will continue on Monday.

