Spokesperson for the NO MORE Program, Marcus Rosas, addressed the crowd of around 60 people, and gave Wurli-Wurlinjang Health Service the highest of praises for coming up with this initiative. Mr Rosas said not to be disheartened by the low number of teams this year: "From little things, big things grow". Mr Rosas spoke of carnivals, namely the Dingo Cup and the Imparja Cup, stating that these events started in similar fashion, and the Imparja Cup is now recognised as an important annual national Cricket event.