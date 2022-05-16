Katherine Times

Katherine cricket comp raises awareness about alcohol and other drugs, dv

By Sandeep Butter, Marcus Rosas
Updated May 16 2022 - 7:01am, first published 6:32am
The inaugural NO MORE Alcohol & Drugs Cricket Cup took place on Saturday April 23, organised by Wurli-Wurlinjang's Alcohol and Other Drugs team in collaboration with CatholicCare NT, to raise awareness about alcohol and other drugs, and domestic violence.

