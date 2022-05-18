Voice of Real Australia is a regular newsletter from ACM, which has journalists in every state and territory. Sign up here to get it by email, or here to forward it to a friend.
Being in Dolly Everett's hometown of Katherine in the Northern Territory on Do It For Dolly Day was one of the most special and emotional experiences I've ever had as a journalist.
So much so I found myself having to hold back tears more than once while talking to people about Dolly; about her legacy, about why they get behind the cause, or when I spotted a sign stuck the fence of a local business with the words 'For Dolly' spray painted on it in giant letters.
Driving through town on that special day on May 13, everything had been adorned in blue - Dolly's favourite colour.
Local businesses dressed their shop fronts with blue balloons, pastoralists donned their blue work shirts as they ran errands around town and everyone headed out to buy a blue cupcake or a blue sausage on bread to do their bit for the cause.
Amy Janye "Dolly" Everett was only 14 years old when she died in January of 2018. Before her death, she had been relentlessly bullied both in person and online.
It was a tragedy that reverberated beyond her family's cattle station, beyond the town of Katherine and even beyond Australia.
It's a story, although highly-publicised at the time, that could have faded away with the lightning speed news cycle. But, Dolly's parents Kate and Tick, and her older sister Meg, were never going to let that happen.
The Everetts experienced every family's worst nightmare. But they didn't shy away from the cameras or leave their small hometown to start afresh - things no one would have judged them for doing.
Instead, they leaned into the publicity as a chance to get the issues of online safety and youth mental health - especially for kids in the bush - the attention they deserved. They started the charity Dolly's Dream which changes the culture around bullying by providing education and support directly to young people and their families.
And, as Kate told me, they leaned on the support of their local community to do this, and Katherine's support for their cause has been unwavering since. Not just because many people in Katherine personally know and love the Everetts, although that is part of the reason. But, because their cause is everyone's cause.
"Because it's kids," manager of Nutrien Ag Solutions, Ben Coutts, told me at the business's annual Do It For Dolly Day fundraiser.
"And you'd hate that to be your own kid or your sister...it could happen to anyone."
So now, more than four years after the smiling girl from the Akubra ad's life ended, her legacy is only getting bigger, and the voices of those who were previously too afraid to speak out are only getting louder.
