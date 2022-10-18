Katherine Times
Home/News/National

Meet the nominees for our Northern Territory Australian of the Year Awards

Updated October 19 2022 - 12:26am, first published October 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet the nominees for our Northern Territory Australian of the Year Awards

Nominees for the 2023 Northern Territory Australian of the Year Awards include First Nations leaders, suicide prevention campaigners, creative students, community leaders, a podiatrist and a dude with deadly hair skills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.